Photo Surfaces of Dalai Lama With Democrat Pedophile Mayor Charged With Child Sex Crimes

Just days after the Dalai Lama faced backlash following a sickening video of him asking a small boy to “suck his tongue,” a photo surfaced of the spiritual leader with Democrat pedophile Mayor, Patrick Wojah, who was arrested on child sex crimes last month.

The Dalai Lama was at a speaking event in India when the 10 year old boy was invited on stage.

Dalai Lama then ordered the boy to kiss his cheek and lips. In front of the cameras he then told the boy to suck his tongue.

Just a video of the Dalai Lama making an obviously uncomfortable child kiss him and suck his tongue. pic.twitter.com/AisYPQbiox — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 10, 2023

The Dalai Lama has since apologized for asking the young boy to "suck his tongue.

But many questions have arisen about the Dalai Lama and who he associates himself with.

The spiritual leader has had his picture taken with former President Barak Obama, Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Former President Bill Clinton, and twice failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

And now, a newly resurfaced photo shows the Dalai Lama with disgraced former Democrat Mayor of College Park, Maryland, Patrick Wojah, who was charged with possession of Child pornography.

Inspiring words from His Holiness the @DalaiLama today on building a #CityofKindness at #USCM2016. And a selfie. pic.twitter.com/qpnJW10dYW — Patrick Wojahn (@patrick_wojahn) June 26, 2016

Last month, Wojahn was charged in March “with 40 counts of possessing exploitative child material and 16 counts of distribution of exploitative child material.”

As The Daily Fetched reported: Wojahn, the first openly gay man to take mayoral office in his city, was charged with 40 counts of possession of child sexual exploitative material and 16 felony counts for distributing child porn.

The picture of Wojahn with the Dalai Lama came from Wojahn’s own Twitter account.

The selfie was taken by Wojahn at The U.S. Conference of Mayors (USCM) 84th Annual Meeting in Indianapolis in 2016.