Megyn Kelly Challenges Charlize Theron To ‘Come F**k Me Up’ for Exposing Sexualization of Minors

Megyn Kelly is taking up Hollywood transgender activist Charlie Theron’s threat to “fuck anybody up” who dares to question the sexualization of children.

On Friday, Kelly hit back at Theron during an episode of her podcast, saying, “why doesn’t Charlize Theron come and fuck me up?”

Watch:

"Why doesn’t Charlize Theron come and f-ck me up? Because I'm 100% against her on this."@MegynKelly on Theron's drag queen comments. Watch the FULL clip – https://t.co/CjYdB8eOIn pic.twitter.com/bvHSoDHPpR — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) May 12, 2023

“I’m 100 percent against her on this,” Kelly declared. “Yes, there are fun drag queen shows — I’ve been to them. When we lived in Chicago I went to one and it was super fun. It was all adults.”

“But there are drag queen shows out there right now that are deeply disturbing, and they are happening in front of young children,” she pointed out, adding it could “include the grooming of young children.”

“Even she should be against this, trans kid or not,” Kelly added.

Breitbart.com reports: As Breitbart News reported, Charlize Theron recently appeared on the “Drag Isn’t Dangerous” fundraising telethon during which she told the drag community she has their collective backs.

“We love you queens,” the actress said. “We’re in your corner and we’ve got you, and I will fuck anybody up who’s trying to fuck with anything with you guys.”

The “Drag Isn’t Dangerous” telethon was designed to be a celebration of all things drag and reportedly raised more than $500,000 from 5,000 individual donors.