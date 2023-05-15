W.H.O. Faces Backlash Over Its Sexuality Guidance For Toddlers

The World Health Organization (WHO) has come under pressure to withdraw its so called sexuality guidance for infants.

They health organization recommends that toddlers “ask questions about sexuality”, “explore gender identities” and learn about “enjoyment” of “early childhood masturbation”.

They claim “sexuality education starts from birth” and describe it as a “framework for policy makers, educational and health authorities and specialists”.

The Telegraph reports: Its advice on how to “talk about sexual matters” with young children was aimed at policymakers across Europe, and was translated into several European languages and promoted at national and international events, according to the WHO.

The document was also cited in a report consulted by Welsh ministers who last year rolled out a mandatory sexual education syllabus to schools in Wales, and has led to a backlash from the Government, MPs and activists.

The advice proposes that four-to-six year olds should be taught to “talk about sexual matters” and “consolidate their gender identity”.

The WHO guidance says that children aged four and under should be taught about ‘enjoyment and pleasure when touching one’s own body, early childhood masturbation’ Credit: WHO

The guide recommends that children under the age of four should be told they have ‘the right to ask questions about sexuality’ and ‘the right to explore gender identities’ Credit: WHO

It recommends that children under the age of four should be told they have “the right to ask questions about sexuality” and “the right to explore gender identities”.

The WHO guidance also says that children aged four and under should be taught about “enjoyment and pleasure when touching one’s own body, early childhood masturbation”.

These topics are described as the “minimal standards that need to be covered by sexuality education”.

A government spokesperson said: “The UK Government does not recognise this WHO guidance and we don’t agree with its recommendations. We have not distributed or promoted it to schools.

“We offer our own guidance to help schools to teach children and young people about relationships and health.”

However, the WHO guidance, first published in 2010, was cited in a 2017 report commissioned by Welsh ministers entitled “Informing the Future of the Sex and Relationships Curriculum in Wales”.

Legally enforceable in Wales

The report was commissioned to “inform the development of the future Sex and Relationships (SRE) curriculum”, which became legally enforceable in Welsh schools last year, although it did not adopt all of the recommendations in the report conducted by Cardiff University.

Laura Anne Jones MS, shadow minister for education in Wales, said the WHO “needs to rescind the advice immediately”.

Ms Jones also called for the Welsh government to “distance themselves” from the “frankly disturbing” WHO guidance.

She added: “We must stop this pushing of harmful gender ideology into sex education in Wales and the UK, with immediate effect. The WHO needs to rescind the advice immediately.”

A Welsh government spokesperson said it did not “endorse” the WHO guidance, adding: “What is taught in schools is set out clearly in the RSE Code. The code gives very clear direction to schools so that children only learn about things that are appropriate for their age and development.

“At a younger age children will be taught about treating each other with kindness and empathy.”

‘Premature sexualisation’

However, the laws have been condemned by MPs, parents’ organisations and activist groups concerned about the premature sexualisation of children in Welsh schools.

Tanya Carter, a spokeswoman for Safe Schools Alliance, who campaign for child safety, has demanded an “urgent enquiry” into whether there is a link between “RSE curriculum in this country” and sexual education guidance issued by UN organisations such as the WHO and UNESCO.

“An urgent inquiry is needed into how this ideology… has come to influence so much public thinking,” Ms Carter added.

A WHO spokesman told The Telegraph the organisation stands by its guidance and it remains accessible.