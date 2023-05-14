Ted Cruz Says Southern Border Chaos Is A Deliberate “Invasion”

Senator Ted Cruz has accused the Biden administration of deliberately collapsing the Southern US border and deliberately allowing an invasion to unfold.

Speaking to the media from the border on Thursday the Texas senator stated “We are witnessing an absolute travesty unfolding on our southern border,” adding “I am angry because this is deliberate!”

Cruz said: “This is a decision that was made by President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and Congressional Democrats to open up the border to what is nothing less than an invasion”

Summit News reports: The Senator continued, “Ask yourself, Why is President Biden not here? Why is Kamala Harris not here? Why is Elizabeth Warren not here? Why is AOC? She still owns the white pantsuit. Why is she not here with her head buried in her hands? Because they don’t give a damn about the dead bodies.”

“We’re witnessing modern day slavery,” Cruz said, adding “And maddeningly … the Biden administration has decided they want more.”

We’re witnessing an absolute travesty unfolding on our southern border.



It’s nothing less than an invasion! #BidenBorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/flX1EwmJIr — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 12, 2023

Cruz further noted “On Monday, we apprehended over 10,000 people on the border, the highest level in history. On Tuesday, we apprehended over 10,000 people on the border, again, the highest level in history. There are, right now where we’re standing, more than 22,000 people camped just south of the border, getting ready to come across just in this location. In less than a month, we’ve had over 35,000 Venezuelans cross illegally, just right here.”

The Senator continued, “Title 42 is expiring today. And you know what happens tomorrow, those numbers go up. This is an invasion and they want the numbers to go up. Let me say to the men and women from the Border Patrol who are heroes. They are extraordinary heroes. And we’re down here to tell them thank you, to tell them we love you, to tell them we got your back even as your political superiors are making it impossible for you to do your job.”

“The Biden administration is really proud now that they have apps on their phone, that when someone crosses illegally, they can fill out an application in two minutes. This is the Amazon version of illegal immigration!” Cruz added.

“They’re gonna make it fast and deliver them anywhere in the country. We’ve seen six and a half million people cross illegally since Joe Biden became president and the administration wants six and a half million to be 10 million, to be 12 million, to be 15 million, to be 20 million,” Cruz asserted.

“And the body bags that pile up, they can’t be bothered to worry about. I’ll tell you, the great state of Texas is on the front lines, the volume is overwhelming! It’s gotta stop!” Cruz urged.

Just hours before Title 42 public health order ended, a federal judge blocked the Biden administration from implementing a catch and release policy that allows for illegal immigrants to be set free without court dates.

Migrant parole releases BLOCKED by a federal judge tonight as a result of a lawsuit filed by the state of Florida. The Biden admin argued that if the releases were blocked, CBP would have 45,000 migrants in custody by the end of the month & would be “catastrophic”. https://t.co/HydPaF5tsL — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 12, 2023

Judge T. Kent Wetherell II imposed a two-week restraining order on the Biden administration policy, noting “DHS is enjoined from implementing or enforcing the parole policy contained in the May 10, 2023, Memorandum from US Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz, titled ‘Policy on Parole with Conditions in Limited Circumstances Prior to Issuance of a Charging Document (Parole with Conditions).’”

The judge added “This TRO will take effect at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time to correspond with the expiration of the Title 42 Order and to give Defendants an opportunity to seek an emergency stay from a higher court.”

Wetherell further stated “It is inconceivable that [the Biden administration] waited until yesterday to formulate this policy, particularly since they have known for quite some time that the Title 42 Order was going to expire tonight.”

The move comes following a lawsuit from Florida’s Attorney General Ashley Moody.