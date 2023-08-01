‘Flying Syringes’: NIH Just Vaccinated a Human Using Bill Gates’ GM Mosquitoes

A box full of Bill Gates’ genetically modified mosquitos has “successfully” vaccinated a human being against malaria in a trial funded by the National Institute of Health.

“We use the mosquitoes like they’re 1,000 small flying syringes,” admitted researcher Dr. Sean Murphy, as reported by NPR.

The study involved hundreds of mosquitos, or “flying syringes,” biting a human subject’s arm. The human guinea pigs placed their arms directly over a small box full of the bloodsuckers three to five times over 30-day intervals.

The mosquitos infected the subjects minor versions of malaria that didn’t make them sick, but gave them antibodies. According to the researchers, efficacy from the antibodies lasted a few months.

“Half of the individuals in each vaccine group did not develop detectable P. falciparum infection, and a subset of these individuals was subjected to a second CHMI 6 months later and remained partially protected. These results support further development of genetically attenuated sporozoites as potential malaria vaccines,” researchers concluded.

Carolina Reid was one of twenty-six volunteers who participated in the disturbing new study.

“My whole forearm swelled and blistered. My family was laughing, asking like, ‘why are you subjecting yourself to this?’”

According to Reid, she enjoyed the experience of being attacked by diseased mosquitoes so much that she says she wants to participate in as many upcoming vaccine trials as she can. For this research, participants received $4,100 as an incentive.

The research scientists claim adverse reactions were what you would expect after getting bit by hundreds of mosquitos – and nothing more.

The scientists responsible for Pfizer and Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine trials are lining up to sing the praises of the “flying syringe” system.

According to Dr. Kirsten Lyke, who led the phase 1 trials for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine and was a co-investigator for Moderna and Novavax COVID vaccines, the new mosquito-based vaccine delivery system is “a total game changer.”

But researchers are claiming the genetically modified mosquitos will not be used at large to vaccinate millions of people. The reason why mosquitos were used instead of syringes, they claim, was to save money.

“He and his colleagues went this route because it is costly and time consuming to develop a formulation of a parasite that can be delivered with a needle,” NPR reports.

Given the NIH’s track record on vaccines, should we trust them?