WHO Declares Monkeypox Health Emergency Officially Over

The World Health Organization (WHO) has officially ended the global Monkeypox health emergency

Apparently the monkeypox crisis is over because after a year there is now a rapid decline in case numbers around the world.

Breitbart reports: W.H.O. Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus noted monkeypox is still a threat in parts of Africa as it has always been. Fears of a pandemic only began after a mysterious surge of cases in Europe and North America in May 2022.

“However, as with [Wuhan coronavirus], that does not mean that the work is over. While the emergencies of mpox and [Wuhan coronavirus] are both over, the threat of resurgent waves remains for both. Both viruses continue to circulate and both continue to kill,” Tedros said when announcing the end of the public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC).

W.H.O. declared a PHEIC in July 2022 after convening an emergency panel to study the unprecedented spike in European and American infections. Monkeypox, an unpleasant and sometimes disfiguring but rarely fatal disease, was previously almost unknown outside of Africa, where it is indeed spread by contact between monkeys and humans.

The Biden administration followed suit in August 2022 by declaring a public health emergency, a move that made more funding and personnel available to combat monkeypox.

“We’re prepared to take our response to the next level in addressing this virus, and we urge every American to take monkeypox seriously and to take responsibility to help us tackle this virus,” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said in August when announcing the emergency.

The burgeoning panic over monkeypox fizzled, and the disease became a political football when it became apparent the outbreak was largely due to homosexual men passing monkeypox to each other through intercourse. Infections also tended to be much more severe for people with untreated HIV.

Numerous political controversies broke out, including a push to rename the disease because calling it “monkeypox” was somehow insulting. As seen in the W.H.O. statement, the politically correct name is now “mpox.”