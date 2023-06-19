Senator Rand Paul Slams Bill Gates For ‘Funding The Biggest Danger To Mankind’

Senator Rand Paul blasted globalist Bill Gates Sunday, heavily suggesting that the billionaire’s obsession with funding research into deadly viruses led directly to the Covid pandemic.

During an interview with Fox News, Paul pointed out that Gates had visited China recently.

Referring to gain of function research the senator said: “Bill Gates is the largest funder of trying to find these viruses in remote caves and bring them to big cities”

He went on to explain: “So what happened in China is they went eight to 10 hours south of Wuhan, two to 300ft deep into a cave, found viruses, and took them back to a city of 15 million,” Paul further explained.

He also said the blame should not only go to Chinese authorities, but also Anthony Fauci and all those who advocated for this,”

Summit News reports: He also added: “There are many, many scientists who think that Bill Gates is wrong in funding this”

“We don’t need to be searching for viruses that may never interact with man. And it’s worse than that. They bring viruses that we may never interact with, they bring them back to the lab, but then they manipulate them by combining them with other viruses to create viruses that don’t exist in nature,” Paul continued.

“But this has largely been funded by Bill Gates. He funds the WHO more than most countries do. So there’s a responsibility there… I think he’s inadvertently helped to create something that the biggest danger to mankind right now is something that he’s been funding,” The Senator further noted.

Paul was responding to reporting last week by Michael Shellenberger and Matt Taibbi that outlined how the first people to contract COVID were scientists working in the Wuhan virology lab.

“One of them, the one they think that was the first scientist to get sick, the first person to get sick, was one of the ones creating these new viruses, viruses not found in nature. This is the gain of function research. And so this essentially closes the deal,” Paul stated.

“What I’m going to try to pursue now is, whoever revealed this, if there’s documentation of this, it’s all supposed to be declassified tomorrow. And that legislation passed unanimously… if we can get those records, and actually put it out there for all the public to see that the first person that got sick was a scientist at the lab, then it’s a done deal,” the Senator continued.

“We know it came from the lab, and everybody can just admit it, but then we can move to the reform,” Paul further stated, adding “The reform is, we shouldn’t be funding this kind of research in China, but we also shouldn’t be funding this kind of research in the United States.”

“What we need is an international consortium of countries that will voluntarily agree to restrict this,” Paul emphasised, adding “The United States needs to restrict this. There are people estimating that, the next time this happens, the next time we have a leak from a lab, that between 5 and 50 percent of the population could die from another manmade virus.”

“This is very, very serious. This is up there with nuclear arms control. This is up there with the danger of nuclear war. But this is much more insidious,” The Senator urged.