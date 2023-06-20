Obama Demands Internet Users Submit ‘Digital Fingerprints’ To Gov’t Before Accessing Internet

Barack H. Obama, who played a key role in empowering mainstream media fact checkers to silence conservatives on the internet, is now pushing for internet users to submit “digital fingerprints” to the government using Microsoft technology.

The former Democrat president wants the origin of anything posted on the internet to be easily traced by the authorities, to fight the spread of what he considers “fake news.”

“That technology’s here now,” said Obama in a discussion with his former advisor David Axelrod on the latter’s CNN podcast. “So, most immediately we’re going to have all the problems we had with misinformation before, [but] this next election cycle will be worse.”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

“”And the need for us, for the general public, I think to be more discriminating consumers of news and information, the need for us to over time develop technologies to create watermarks or digital fingerprints so we know what is true and what is not true.”

Breitbart report: The idea of fighting “misinformation” by tracing the origin of digital information is not new. A coalition of tech and media companies led by Microsoft is already trying to make this technology the industry standard, as is a coalition with similar goals led by Adobe.

Before he left office, President Obama helped spark the media panic over “fake news” — later rebranded as “misinformation” — that was adopted by the media, NGOs, and tech companies as a pretext to suppress conservative content.

TRENDING: Mel Gibson: Hollywood Elite Trying To Kill Me for Exposing Pedophile Ring

Hours before election day 2016, the Democrat president was giving interviews to the media about the dangers of “fake news,” and in the weeks following the election of Donald Trump, used public appearances to talk about the problem of “misinformation.”

Prior to this, the topic was not discussed widely in the media. Afterwards, it was everywhere. And by 2020, it was a key part of the media and tech industry’s efforts to interfere in the election.