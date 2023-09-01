Bill Gates To Destroy 70 Million Acres of Trees To ‘Fight Global Warming’

Billionaire eugenicist Bill Gates says he is planning to permanently destroy over 70 million acres of trees in America in an effort to ‘fight global warming.’

Gates’s organization, Breakthrough Energy, has pumped $6.6 million into the project led by Kodama Systems.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

The project will see 70 million acres of forests across the United States cut down and then buried. According to Gates, “burying trees can reduce global warming.”

Kodama claims that burying the trees will prevent them from “spewing” toxic carbon back into the air.

Watch:

Scientists say, "burying trees can reduce global warming as well." I don't know where they're finding these scientists – Watch more on Josh's analysis of Bill Gates' agenda to chop down forests.



WATCH 👉 https://t.co/74jZAUXtTt pic.twitter.com/ULpaVyGiet — Crossroads with Joshua Philipp (@crossroads_josh) August 30, 2023

Gates has a history of wreaking death and destruction in the name of fighting “climate change”.

As The People’s Voice reported, Gates has been obsessively funding efforts to block out the Sun to fight “global boiling” on Earth.

The plan involves releasing long-lived reflective particles into the upper atmosphere to block sunlight using geoengineering.