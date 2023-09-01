WHO and UN Orders Schools To Begin Teaching Toddlers About ‘Kinky Gay Sex’

The Gates-funded World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations (UN) have ordered schools to begin teaching children as young as three about ‘the joys of kinky gay sex.’

According to a report by Stop World Control, the plan to sexualise children is being ramped up by the globalists in an effort to normalize pedophilia by the year 2030.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

The report says “solid evidence, with many official documents” shows the global organization insisting: “Schools must equip children to have sexual partners.”

“Little children are sexual beings who must have sexual partners and begin with sex as soon as possible. For this reason, kindergartens and elementary schools must teach children to develop lust and sexual desire, learn masturbation, build same-sex relationships, use online pornography, and learn different sexual techniques such as oral sex,” states official guidelines issued by the WHO and the UN.

Naturalnews.com reports: To make sure all will be carried out, judicial organizations are also issuing statements that sex between little children and adults should be legalized. Moreover, mainstream media and political parties are calling for the acceptance of pedophilia as a “normal sexual orientation.”

In a document issued by the UN titled “International Technical Guidance on Sexual Education,” which is supposed to be the guideline for elementary schools across the world, comprehensive sexuality education was described as a curriculum-based process of teaching and learning about the cognitive, emotional, physical and social aspects of sexuality. One of its goals is to develop sexual relationships among children. Within the document (page 17), the UN also indicated that the guide is intended to help children build relationships with romantic or sexual partners.

Elsewhere in the file, educators are ordered to teach children as young as five years old about kissing, hugging, touching and other sexual behaviors. Teachers are also told to explain to children as young as nine years old about sexual attraction and stimulation and to begin to sexually pleasure themselves.

Meanwhile, WHO is also doing its part to ensure that little children are sexualized. It has its own document titled “Standards for Sexuality Education in Europe,” which contains the following instructions for kindergartens and elementary schools:

Children between 0 and 4 years must learn about masturbation and develop an interest in their own and others’ bodies.

Children between 4 and 6 years old must learn about masturbation and be encouraged to express their sexual needs and wishes.

Children between 6 and 9 years must learn about sexual intercourse, online pornography, having a secret love, and self-stimulation.

Children between 9 and 12 years should have their first sexual experience and learn to use online pornography.

It also instructs teachers to educate nine-year-old children about having sexual intercourse for the first time, how to experience sex using the internet and mobile phones and learning different sexual techniques.

Meanwhile, a shocking video from a European school program that works closely with WHO and UN tells teachers to encourage kids to masturbate. The said Dutch presentation, which was produced by the Rutgers Foundation, was distributed to thousands of schools as part of WHO’s “comprehensive sexuality education” program. The foundation operates in 27 nations and is funded by billionaire globalist Bill Gates and Planned Parenthood, a nonprofit organization that provides “reproductive and sexual healthcare” and sexual education in the United States and globally.

Biden supports sexualizing children via UN Agenda 2030

Sexualizing kids is part of UN Agenda 2030’s transformation of every aspect of human existence. “We have adopted a historic decision on a comprehensive, far-reaching, and people-centered set of universal and transformative goals and targets. We commit ourselves to working tirelessly for the full implementation of this Agenda by 2030,” the UN stated.

The globalists want to make little children have sexual relationships, learn how to masturbate and use online pornography earlier in their life as part of this agenda.

Furthermore, President Joe Biden’s administration has released statements confirming plans to implement this agenda throughout America as soon as possible, and no later than 2030.

“We will demonstrate leadership and take collective actions to implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, accelerate the achievement of the SDGs by 2030, and address developmental challenges by reinvigorating a more inclusive multilateralism and reform aimed at implementing the 2030 Agenda,” a White House statement said.