Biden “Has Done More to Secure the Border” Than Anybody Else Says Karine Jean-Pierre

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has claimed that President Biden has done more to secure the border than anyone else.
More lies and gaslighting from the Biden regime, how stupid do they think we are?
During a press briefing KJP said: “The president has done more to secure the border and to deal with this issue of immigration than anybody else. He really has!”
TGP reports: Despite this outrageous claim, the facts show the opposite to be true. Millions of people have illegally crossed the border since the Biden Regime was installed in January of 2021.
Video from December of last year shows a massive migrant caravan of over 1,000 illegals crossing the border in El Paso, Texas.
WATCH:
This is not an anomaly but a regularly occurring reality in a nation without borders.
Hordes of illegals were seen crossing into Fronton, Texas earlier this month:
The southern border is completely open. It is clearly evident that there is no effort to secure it. The Biden regime’s policies not only keep the border open, but also encourage and celebrate illegal crossings. Makeshift bridges, the stopping of constructing the border wall, and even trying to prevent the state governments from stopping illegals.
