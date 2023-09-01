Biden “Has Done More to Secure the Border” Than Anybody Else Says Karine Jean-Pierre

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has claimed that President Biden has done more to secure the border than anyone else.

More lies and gaslighting from the Biden regime, how stupid do they think we are?

During a press briefing KJP said: “The president has done more to secure the border and to deal with this issue of immigration than anybody else. He really has!”

Biden has overseen the worst border crisis on record. pic.twitter.com/TAa7hXRNIA — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 31, 2023

TGP reports: Despite this outrageous claim, the facts show the opposite to be true. Millions of people have illegally crossed the border since the Biden Regime was installed in January of 2021.

Video from December of last year shows a massive migrant caravan of over 1,000 illegals crossing the border in El Paso, Texas.

BREAKING: A huge migrant caravan of over 1,000 people crossed illegally into El Paso, TX last night, making it the largest single group we have ever seen. The city of El Paso reports Border Patrol now has over 5,000 in custody & has released hundreds to city streets. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/ewUQX757Lt — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 12, 2022

This is not an anomaly but a regularly occurring reality in a nation without borders.

Hordes of illegals were seen crossing into Fronton, Texas earlier this month:

We encountered this large group of several hundred migrants that crossed illegally near Fronton, TX this morning around 3am. Mostly family units, kids & infants, as well as unaccompanied minors. CBP source tells me large majority of families in RGV are released w/ a court date. pic.twitter.com/zktw8r4F82 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) August 10, 2023

The southern border is completely open. It is clearly evident that there is no effort to secure it. The Biden regime’s policies not only keep the border open, but also encourage and celebrate illegal crossings. Makeshift bridges, the stopping of constructing the border wall, and even trying to prevent the state governments from stopping illegals.