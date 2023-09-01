Thousands of Eminent Scientists Declare ‘Climate Emergency Is a Scam’

Over 1,600 eminent scientists from around the world have joined forces by signing a legal declaration that states the “climate emergency” being promoted by the globalists is a giant scam.

The group of scientists, which includes two Nobel Prize winners, signed the World Climate Declaration (WCD).

The WCD completely debunks the existence of a “climate crisis” and points out that carbon dioxide is beneficial to Earth.

The declaration exposes the lies of the far-left climate alarmist narrative that falsely claims humans are destroying the planet with their carbon output.

As The People’s Voice has reported, the climate change agenda is part of the WEF’s “Net Zero” initiative, which aims to depopulate the Earth by 2030.

The WEF’s “Net Zero” agenda has even become a key part of President Joe Biden’s agenda.

Biden’s “climate czar” John Kerry regularly cites “Net Zero” goals while waging war on the farming industry.

Kerry has warned farmers in America that he will ensure they face extinction so that America can meet the WEF’s goals.

Multi-millionaire climate doomsday preacher, John Kerry, admits that destruction of the farming industry is essential to achieve 'Net Zero':



"Agriculture contributes about 33% of all the emissions of the world. And we can't get to net zero—we don't get this job done—unless… pic.twitter.com/kHHbmy9wX7 — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) May 30, 2023

Slaynews.com reports: However, scientists have been increasingly warning that the green agenda is driven by globalist politics and not science or environmental advocacy.

In an effort to expose the lie to the public, a total of 1,609 scientists and professionals from around the world have now signed the World Climate Declaration, including 321 from the United States.

The WCD was created by the Global Climate Intelligence Group (CLINTEL) and was first published in early August, as Slay News reported at the time.

Since it was published, hundreds of scientists have signed the WCD.

“There is no climate emergency,” the WCD declares.

“Climate science should be less political, while climate policies should be more scientific.

“Scientists should openly address uncertainties and exaggerations in their predictions of global warming, while politicians should dispassionately count the real costs as well as the imagined benefits of their policy measures.”

The coalition points out that Earth’s climate has varied as long as it has existed.

Climate alarmists claim that humans have been contributing to “man-made global warming” since the Industrial Revolution.

However, the planet has experienced several cold and warm phases throughout the centuries.

The Little Ice Age only ended as recently as 1850, they said.

“Therefore, it is no surprise that we now are experiencing a period of warming,” the declaration said.

Warming is happening “far slower” than predicted by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

“Climate models have many shortcomings and are not remotely plausible as policy tools,” the coalition said.

The declaration adds that these models “exaggerate the effect of greenhouse gases” and “ignore the fact that enriching the atmosphere with CO2 is beneficial.”

For instance, even though climate alarmists characterize carbon dioxide (CO2) as environmentally damaging, the coalition pointed out that the gas is “not a pollutant.”

Carbon dioxide is “essential” to all life on Earth

CO2 is “favorable” for nature and helps to green the Earth, not destroy it.

Extra CO2 results in the growth of global plant biomass while also boosting the yields of crops worldwide.

CLINTEL also dismissed the narrative of “global warming” being linked to increased natural disasters like hurricanes, floods, wildfires, and droughts.

They stress that there is “no statistical evidence” to support these claims.

“There is no climate emergency,” the scientists assert.

“Therefore, there is no cause for panic and alarm.

“We strongly oppose the harmful and unrealistic net-zero CO2 policy proposed for 2050.

“Go for adaptation instead of mitigation; adaptation works whatever the causes are.”

“To believe the outcome of a climate model is to believe what the model makers have put in,” the WCD states.

“This is precisely the problem of today’s climate discussion to which climate models are central.

“Climate science has degenerated into a discussion based on beliefs, not on sound self-critical science.

“Should not we free ourselves from the naive belief in immature climate models?”

Among the CLINTEL signatories are two Nobel laureates—physicists John Francis Clauser from the United States and Ivan Giaever, a Norwegian-American.

Clauser has made a significant addition to climate models to dismiss the narrative of global warming: the visible light reflected by cumulus clouds which, on average, cover half of the Earth.

Current climate models vastly underestimate this aspect of cumulus cloud reflection, which plays a key role in regulating the earth’s temperature.

Clauser previously told President Biden that he disagreed with his climate policies.

In May, Clauser was elected to the board of directors at the CO2 Coalition, a group focusing on the beneficial contributions of carbon dioxide to the environment.

As Slay News reported, Clauser spoke out to warn the public that the “climate crisis” narrative being pushed by the global elite and their allies in the corporate media is a hoax.

Clauser, who was also awarded the 2010 Wolf Prize in Physics, the second most prestigious physics award after the Nobel, warns that fearmongering climate science is nothing more than “massive shock-journalistic pseudoscience.”

“The popular narrative about climate change reflects a dangerous corruption of science that threatens the world’s economy and the well-being of billions of people,” Clauser said in a May 5 statement.

“Misguided climate science has metastasized into massive shock-journalistic pseudoscience.

“In turn, the pseudoscience has become a scapegoat for a wide variety of other unrelated ills.

“It has been promoted and extended by similarly misguided business marketing agents, politicians, journalists, government agencies, and environmentalists.

“In my opinion, there is no real climate crisis.”

Claims of a “climate crisis” are being promoted around the globe by governments and their media accomplice in an effort to comply with the green agenda goals of the World Economic Forum (WEF), United Nations (UN), the World Health Organization (WHO), and other unelected globalist organizations.

Meeting these goals typically involved plans to slash the quality of life for most of the general public while ramping up taxes to “save the planet.”

Meanwhile, the handful of powerful elites promoting the green agenda will continue to fly around in private jets and eat meat because they are “part of the solution.”