WEF Orders Govt’s To BAN Public From Driving Cars To Fight ‘Global Boiling’

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has ordered government’s around the world to begin prohibiting members of the public from driving cars in order to combat ‘global boiling.’

Arup Group, which is as an official WEF partner, released a report demanding that the consumption of clothing, cars, electronics, and food must be eradicated to virtually zero in order to “save the planet.”

However, according to the report, the elites will be totally exempt from the new rules due to the fact that they are “part of the solution.”

The report touts the WEF’s “Net Zero” carbon goals which are laid out in the Paris Climate Accord:

On construction, cities need to change what types of buildings and infrastructure are built as well as what materials are used. On transport, private car ownership needs to end and the shared vehicles that replace it have to use less materials and be longer lasting. Urban residents will also need to adopt a largely plant-based diet, mostly replace flying with less energy-intensive forms of long-distance transport, change how clothes and textiles are consumed and keep electronics and household appliances for longer.

The report goes on to state: