WEF Orders Govt’s To BAN Public From Driving Cars To Fight ‘Global Boiling’

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has ordered government’s around the world to begin prohibiting members of the public from driving cars in order to combat ‘global boiling.’
Arup Group, which is as an official WEF partner, released a report demanding that the consumption of clothing, cars, electronics, and food must be eradicated to virtually zero in order to “save the planet.”
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
However, according to the report, the elites will be totally exempt from the new rules due to the fact that they are “part of the solution.”
The report touts the WEF’s “Net Zero” carbon goals which are laid out in the Paris Climate Accord:
On construction, cities need to change what types of buildings and infrastructure are built as well as what materials are used.
On transport, private car ownership needs to end and the shared vehicles that replace it have to use less materials and be longer lasting.
Urban residents will also need to adopt a largely plant-based diet, mostly replace flying with less energy-intensive forms of long-distance transport, change how clothes and textiles are consumed and keep electronics and household appliances for longer.
The report goes on to state:
C40 cities need to meet their Deadline 2020 commitments so that production-based emissions peak by the early 2020s, before collectively halving by 2030, in order to achieve net carbon neutrality by 2050…this report recommends that C40 cities focus on reducing emissions within six consumption categories: buildings and infrastructure; food; private transport; clothing and textiles; aviation; and electronics and household appliances.