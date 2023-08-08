World’s Top Biologist Debunks Gender Ideology: “There Are Just TWO Sexes”

Dr. Richard Dawkins, one of the world’s most renowned evolutionary biologists, has debunked the Left’s “weird” beliefs about gender ideology and declared that transgender people are mentally unwell.

During a recent episode of his podcast, “The Poetry of Reality,” Dawkins slammed the “distinctly weird” claims that “transgender” people can change their gender.

Dawkins argues that it’s an “odd distortion of reality” to believe there are more than two sexes.

During his discussion with journalist Helen Joyce, Dawkins stated that “Sex really is binary.”

“There’s no question about it.”

“You’re either male or female,” Dawkins added.

“And it’s absolutely clear.”

“You can do it on gamete size; you can do it on chromosomes.”

“To me, as a biologist, [it’s] distinctly weird.”

“People can simply declare, ‘I am a woman, though I have a penis.’”

“Helen, what do you think lies behind this odd distortion of reality?”

Joyce responded by noting how politicized the topic has become.

She pointed to the fact that even asking basic questions is often labelled as “hate speech” by the mainstream media and fact checkers.

“[J]ust asking very obvious questions like, ‘Don’t you think that if we allow people to self-identify their sex this will lead to, for example, destroying women’s sports or putting rapists in women’s jails?’ People would turn this back on me and say, ‘You think that trans people are predators? You’re a bigot,’” she said.

Joyce agreed with Dawkins’ assessment, arguing men identifying as women — and vice-versa — is in-name-only and not rooted in science or reality.

“There isn’t a sense in which a man can become a woman, except linguistically,” she said.

“I guess, OK, he can have operations.”

“Most trans people don’t have any operations, don’t take any medicine, but that doesn’t change your sex.”

Watch:

Slaynews.com reports: “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling has made similar comments in the past.

In the summer of 2020, Rowling wrote that it “Isn’t hate speech to speak the truth.”

She was responding after being attacked for stating scientific facts about biology and the reality that there are only two sexes: male and female.

“[E]rasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives,” she wrote.

The famed author has also acknowledged the intellectual contradictions that undergird transgender thought.

She specifically wonders how the following concepts can both be true according to leftist ideology:

There is no sex and gender binary. Someone can be born into the wrong one of two sexes.

“The contradictions drive me crazy,” Rowling said in December.

“We’re simultaneously told gender is innate and inborn, and that it’s a choice, a performance.

“All of these things cannot be true.

“If it’s a choice, then, clearly, it’s not innate.”

In the spring of this year, Dawkins spoke out in support of Rowling.

“[W]e’ve seen the way J.K. Rowling has been bullied,” Dawkins told Piers Morgan.

“[She] stood up to it, but it’s very upsetting that this tiny minority of people has managed to capture the discourse and to really talk errant nonsense.”

WATCH: