RFK Jr: WEF and Bill Gates Are Using ‘Climate Change’ To Depopulate the Planet

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has warned that the World Economic Forum and Bill Gates are attempting to depopulate the world under the guise of “saving the planet.”

Speaking during a new interview with Kim Iverson, RFK Jr. warned that the globalist elite are using “climate change” to usher in totalitarian population control.

Slaynews.com reports: Kennedy made the comments shortly after launching his campaign to challenge President Joe Biden in the Democrat 2024 presidential primary.

RFK Jr. has emerged as an interesting candidate who is rocking the boat of the Democrat establishment.

Unlike Biden and the rest of the Democratic Party, Kennedy is not a socialist Democrat.

While his talking points do somewhat align with the liberal Left, his agenda contrasts sharply with that of the Democrat regime.

Kennedy is a known advocate for “climate change,” but unlike Biden and the rest of the Democrats, his advocacy appears to be motivated by environmentalism.

Democrats, such as John Kerry or Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), use “climate change” as a vehicle to usher in radical socialist policies under the umbrella of the “green agenda.”

And while he’s far from a conservative, Kenndy is a free market capitalist, making him unique in the current communist Democrat camp.

In his new interview with Iverson, RFK Jr. warned that the Democrats’ radical green agenda is being led by “mega-billionaire” puppeteers who are operating in the shadows.

As Kennedy explains, the global elites are using the “climate change” agenda to stip individual freedoms away from the public.

“Climate issues and pollution issues are being exploited by, you know, the World Economic Forum and Bill Gates and all of these big, you know, mega billionaires,” Kennedy told Iverson.

“The same way that Covid was exploited to use it as an excuse to clamp down top down totalitarian controls on society and then to give us engineering solutions.

“And if you look closely, as it turns out, the guys who are promoting those engineering solutions are the people who own the IPS, the patents for those solutions.

“It’s a way they’ve given climate chaos a bad name because people now see that it’s just another crisis that’s being used to strip the wealth of the poor and to enrich billionaires.

“And I, for 40 years, have had the same policy on climate and engineering.

“You can go check my speeches from the 1980s, and I’ve said, the most important solution for environmental issues?

“Not top-down controls.

“It’s free market capitalism.”

RFK Jr. Makes Powerful Statement On The WEF And Climate Change During Kim Iverson Interview



As Slay News previously reported, RFK Jr.’s 2024 campaign appears to have struck fear in the hearts of the Washington D.C. Democrat establishment.

Last month, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) announced that there will not be any debates for the 2024 Democrat primary, despite Biden already having challengers for the nomination.

Two Democrats challenging Biden in the 2024 primary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and self-help author Marianne Williamson, blasted the DNC over the move.

The Washington Post reported that the DNC said it will support Biden and has no plans to sponsor primary debates.

“There’s too many Americans who already think that the whole system is rigged against them,” said RFK Jr., the son of U.S. Senator Robert F. Kennedy and a nephew of President John F. Kennedy.

“And this is confirmation of that,” he asserted.

“And I think that’s troubling.”

And Kennedy may be right.

According to polling data reported by Slay News over the weekend, Kennedy’s soaring popularity among Democrat voters poses a serious threat to Biden’s re-election campaign.