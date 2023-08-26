John Kerry Says ‘Climate Change Deniers’ Belong To a ‘Dangerous Cult Threatening Humanity’

Biden’s Climate Czar John Kerry lashed out at so-called “climate change deniers” on Thursday, accusing people who dared question the “settled science” of being in a dangerous cult that is threatening the existence of humanity.

Kerry made the remarks in Edinburgh, Scotland at an event at The Signet Library, after flying all the way to the UK the lecture the peasants on the climate crisis.

“Without facts or economics on their side, they flatly deny what is happening to our planet and what we must do to save it!” John Kerry said.

Kerry continued, “They incite a movement against what they falsely label ‘climate change fanaticism’ as they conveniently forget that the dictionary definition of a ‘cult’ is ‘the dismissal of facts in devotion to a lie.’”

“They lash out at the truth-tellers instead and label indisputable evidence as hysteria,” Kerry added.

Biden’s climate czar then claimed that “climate change deniers” are a danger to the existence of humanity and life on earth.

John Kerry flies all over the world in private jets whilst lecturing the peasants on the virtues of making sacrifices to curb climate change.

John Kerry previously defended taking a gas-guzzling private jet to accept the Arctic Circle award in Iceland in 2019.

“If you offset your carbon, it’s the only choice for somebody like me who is traveling the world to win this battle,” Kerry said.

John Kerry “offsets his carbon” by owning several mansions and a private jet.