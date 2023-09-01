FEMA To Send Emergency Alert Test Message To All US Cell Phones, TVs & Radios Next Month

A mass emergency alert test will be sounding alarms on all cellphones, TVs and radios across the Unuted States next month

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) are planning a massive test of their Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) on October 4.

The mass alerts will be sent to every television, smartphone, and radio across the country with a notice that will read:

“This is a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System, issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, covering the United States from 14:20 to 14:50 hours ET. This is only a test. No action is required by the public.”

ZeroHedge reports: FEMA’s last test occurred in 2021 during the Covid pandemic. At the time, the emergency agency sent test alerts nationwide, causing all phones, televisions, and radios to blast an annoying sound.

Here’s what to expect via a smartphone next month:

“THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

USA Today said the nationwide test comes “in the wake of the horrific fires on the island of Maui on Aug. 8, when warning sirens that might have alerted people to the danger weren’t deployed, it’s a reminder of what systems are in place should they be needed.”

Some on social media said the upcoming test will sound like “The Purge.”