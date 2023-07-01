EU Authorizes Bill Gates To Help Them “Block Out the Sun” To Help Combat Climate Change

The European Union has asked Bill Gates to help them in their efforts to combat climate change by blocking out the sun using controversial geoengineering technology owned by the globalist billionaire.

The EU will unveil their plans on Wednesday for the implementation of re-engineering the atmosphere.

“These technologies introduce new risks to people and ecosystems, while they could also increase power imbalances between nations, spark conflicts and raise a myriad of ethical, legal, governance and political issues,” the EU states in a document.

Straitstimes.com reports: Embarking on this research pushes the EU into the debate over whether so-called climate geoengineering is good science or just a science-fiction distraction with potentially dangerous implications for the planet and its atmosphere. The bloc would like to see international discussions on creating rules for the fledgling sector.

“The EU will support international efforts to assess comprehensively the risks and uncertainties of climate interventions, including solar radiation modification,” according to the document.

Such large-scale interventions have emerged alongside scientific advances and growing concern that nations will overshoot their target to limit global warming to 1.5 deg C. The potential options include stratospheric aerosol injection, which involves increasing the concentration of particles in the atmosphere to reduce the amount of sunlight reaching the Earth’s surface.

Critics say such efforts, at best, distract attention from addressing the primary trigger of global warming: rising emissions. At worst, these massive interventions may have unforeseen side effects, such as altering vital rain patterns, they warn.

Some scientists have called for an international non-use agreement on such solutions.