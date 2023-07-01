Democrats Pass Bill Making It a Illegal for Citizens To Use ‘Wrong’ Pronouns: “Prison Time for Hate Speech”

Democrats passed legislation last week that makes it a criminal offence for Americans to use the wrong pronouns, which is now punishable by a $10,000 fine or a five year prison sentence.

House Bill 4474 is part of a package of bills that would replace Michigan’s Ethnic Intimidation Act with expanded protection for people on the basis of gender identity and sexual orientation:

The legislation specifically states that an individual is guilty of a “hate crime” if they “intentionally” do “any of the following to an individual based in whole or in part on an actual or perceived characteristic of that individual listed under subsection (2), regardless of the existence of any other motivating factors.” It includes using force or violence, causing bodily injury, damaging or destroying property, or threatening or “intimidating” said individual based on race, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity “or expression,” physical or mental disabilities, age, ethnicity, national origin, or association with an identified group. However, the proposed law is very general, as it essentially asserts that one can be guilty of committing a “hate crime” for making an individual merely “feel” intimidated. Many have pointed out the dangers of the generalization, as far-left activists have often accused conservatives of exhibiting “hateful” behavior for speaking out against allowing biological males to use women’s restrooms and changing rooms or compete in women’s sports, for example. According to the legislation, the act of intimidation itself involves the “willful course of conduct involving repeated or continuing harassment of another individual that would cause a reasonable individual to feel terrorized, frightened, or threatened, and that actually causes the victim to feel terrorized, frightened, or threatened.” Hypothetically speaking, an individual could “feel” intimidated or harassed, for example, for being called by the wrong “preferred pronoun.”

Breitbart.com reports: House Bill 4474 passed the Michigan House by a 59-50 vote, and it will now move to the Democrat-controlled Senate. If passed, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) is expected to sign it.

Michigan Rep. Angela Rigas (R) criticized House Democrats for “allowing the gender delusion issue to be used as a ‘protected class.’”

“This opens up numerous issues when it comes to the courts and the continued weaponization of the system against conservatives,” Rigas added. “We saw similar concerns when they wanted to pass blocks on ‘conversion’ therapy. It seems Dems want to be in the business of telling people how to think.”