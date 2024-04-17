Canadian Gov’t Admits Covid ‘Booster’ Paralyzed Young Mother, Offer To Euthanize Her To ‘Make Up For It’

Doctors within Canada’s socialized medical system have admitted that a Covid booster jab is responsible for paralyzing a 37-year-old mother from Ontario, who found herself paralyzed from the neck down within days of receiving a Moderna booster shot.

Kayla Pollack worked as an educational assistant at a local school and enjoyed an active lifestyle with her young son, however she now describes her life as a “living hell.”

According to reports, however, Canadian doctors have offered to “make up for it” by euthanizing the young mother.

Pollack was encouraged by doctors to apply to the state’s Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) program, and assured her they could help her get accepted.

As The People’s Voice has reported, Trudeau’s Canada has some of the most extreme euthanasia laws in the world, as the state ramps up efforts to euthanize the disabled and mentally ill, including people suffering bouts of melancholy.

The World Economic Forum-infiltrated Canadian government has even proposed a raft of amendments to the country’s laws on “assisted suicide,” allowing the government to euthanize minors without parental consent.

Canada is now euthanizing thousands of citizens with low social credit scores every week.

According to Canadian reports, Pollack’s life took a turn for the worse after she followed the government’s official health advice and received two Pfizer shots in 2021.

When the opportunity for a booster arose, Kayla opted for Moderna, because she assumed she would need to be boosted to visit her father’s care facility.

Shortly after her booster shot on January 11, 2022, Kayla experienced episodes of leg weakness, culminating in complete paralysis just days later on February 22, 2022.

Per the Canadian Independent:

During Kayla’s hospital stay, she received steroids, which she claims helped to some extent, allowing her to regain very slight movement in her arms, hands, and fingers. However, she still has absolutely no feeling from the neck down. Visually examining her fingernails reveals decay due to the lack of nerve function. Kayla believes that if the initial doctor had taken her concerns seriously, rather than dismissing her as a “crazy person,” and promptly ordered an MRI, she might have been able to walk again or experience sensation in some parts of her body that she doesn’t have today.

After her initial treatment at the local hospital, Kayla was subsequently transferred to Lyndhurst Rehabilitation Centre in Toronto to undergo several months of intensive rehabilitation aimed at attempting to restore her physical capabilities and adapting to her new reality. Unfortunately, Kayla says that rehab did not help her.

Following her discharge from the hospital, she now takes a long list of drugs daily. She ended up losing everything she worked hard for—her home, the ability to co-raise her son, and her job, essentially losing everything. Kayla was placed on provincial disability and was forced to move away from Mount Albert, where her son lives, into an apartment that could accommodate her wheelchair accessibility needs.

Kayla has faced challenges in obtaining the promised hours of in-home care after leaving the hospital. Kayla relies on a personal support worker to help her get out of bed each morning, another organization assists with meal preparation, and in the evenings, a friend comes over to manually extract feces from her bowel and aid her in getting into bed.

Securing compensation through the federal government’s Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP) has been difficult for Kayla. She initiated the application process in July of 2022, following up with the program six months later. However, according to Kayla, her application was still under review at that time.

Another six months elapsed, and when she sought an update, the program informed her that they had never received her initial application. In response, Kayla reapplied to the program and was recently assigned a case worker. Uncertainty looms over whether she will be approved and, if approved, when she will receive any form of compensation.

Despite treatment, Kayla remains paralyzed from the neck down, her daily life drastically altered.

Facing challenges in accessing adequate care and compensation, Kayla relies on support from various sources, including friends and charitable organizations like Veterans 4 Freedom, who have launched a fundraising campaign to help her acquire a service dog.

Kayla’s story provides a damnation of Canada’s socialized healthcare system and highlights the profound impact of vaccine-related adverse events and the ongoing struggles faced by those affected.