Canada Euthanizing Thousands of Citizens With Low Credit Scores Every Week – Media Blackout

Canada has been completely infiltrated by Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum and the policies of the Trudeau regime are now reflecting the full horror of the Davos globalist agenda. Trudeau has passionately endorsed state euthanasia, signing laws that vastly expand the reach of the central government when it comes to killing its own citizens and reducing the population.

Depopulation is the primary goal of the WEF and Klaus Schwab’s puppets in the Canadian government are now showing us what that looks like in real time. According to the latest figures, Canada is now euthanizing thousands of citizens each and every week.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

The nation that once prided itself on being open-minded and tolerant, now has a regime that is euthanizing citizens with low social credit scores – and the reality on the ground is so terrifying that the media have been ordered to cover up the story.

Before we dive in, subscribe to the channel if you haven’t already, join the People’s Voice Locals community to join our incredible community and support the channel, and visit collective.thepeoplesvoice.tv to claim a stake in the channel, earn profits, and have a say in what we do.

The Trudeau regime has ordered the Canadian media to cease and desist reporting on the story that threatens to expose the dark heart of the Davos depopulation agenda for all to see.

Trudeau has a history of getting the compliant Canadian mainstream media to issue total media blackouts on politically damaging stories. Check out our exclusive reports on the media blackout regarding why he left his teaching job halfway through the school term. Trudeau’s own brother blew the whistle on why he is a puppet of the globalist elite.

Why is the Canadian media so compliant? The government have bought out all of the mainstream newsrooms, under the guise of “supporting Canadian journalism.”

Mainstream journalists working for private companies are now receiving cash injections into their salaries direct from the Trudeau regime. It’s scandalous, yet nobody is talking about it.

But here at the People’s Voice we are not beholden to anyone and we can report on exactly what is happening in WEF-infiltrated Canada.

The fourth annual report on Medical Assistance in Dying for 2022, released in November, reveals that since 2016, the state is euthanizing thousands of citizens every week.

First, the government began euthanizing people with mental health issues.

Then they came for people with disabilities, including “mild hearing loss.”

Now they are moving to legalize the euthanasia of infants who are deemed “useless” to society.

Such is the enthusiasm for killing as many people as possible, a 42-year-old Canadian man is suing a hospital after secretly recording doctors discussing euthanizing him against his will.

And don’t think that being a decorated military veteran and Paralympic Games medalist will save you from the wrath of the state.

Social credit scores can fall fast.

In October, a jaw-dropping story emerged of how, five years into an infuriating battle to obtain a stair-lift for her home, Canadian army veteran and Paralympian Christine Gauthier found out the Canadian state had decided to euthanize her.

It is now so easy for a person to be euthanized in Canada, that the Canadian state-run socialized health system is euthanizing sick and poor rather than treating them.

Klaus Schwab’s agenda to normalize state euthanasia, supported by Trudeau, has real-world consequences. People are now dying against their will, joining the long list of millions of people murdered by far-left governments in history.

The history books will tell you the Soviet Gulag State murdered 61 million citizens, Mao’s Communist Chinese Ant Hill murdered 35 million Chinese, and the Nazi Genocide state murdered upwards of 20 million people.

If Klaus Schwab gets his way, his far-left technocratic regime will eclipse these records. According to the WEF’s depopulation agenda, billions must die.

Schwab has penetrated the governments of most Western democracies, turning them into authoritarian dictatorships, in which he is the invisible dictator, pulling the puppet strings of compromised leaders like Macron in France and Trudeau in Canada.

Covid vaccines, abortions and euthanasia vans are drastically reducing the number of people in the West.

Here at the People’s Voice we have been warning that WEF-infiltrated governments were planning to roll out kill-lists of so-called “useless” people ever since Bill Gates let the cat out of the bag while speaking to his inner circle.

This is the brutal, murderous world Bill Gates and his associates at the World Economic Forum are determined to roll out as part of their Great Reset. We can’t allow their evil logic to become the new normal. We can’t allow the globalist elite to implement their plans for China’s social credit score system in the western world.

Nobody wants to be proved right about such a disturbing eventuality as the normalization of forced social credit scores and state euthanasia of people they consider useless.

But here at the People’s Voice we have been warning about this for years and now the reality is playing out before our very eyes.

And now, as governments plunge needles into the arms of people who do not want to die, how long before the mainstream admits another so-called conspiracy theory has become a conspiracy fact?

Here at the People’s Voice we are determined to continue exposing the crimes of the globalist elite. But we need your help. Subscribe to the channel if you haven’t already and join the People’s Voice Locals Community for access to exclusive content.

Watch: