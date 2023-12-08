Judge Voids Election After Dead People Caught Voting Early and Often For Democrat Candidate

A Louisiana judge has overturned an election after dead people were caught voting early and often for the Democrat candidate who went on to “win” the election by a single vote.

Retired Louisiana Supreme Court Justice E. Joseph Bleich determined that the victory of the Democrat candidate Henry Whitehorn is nullified due to the presence of illegal votes.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

In response, the judge has mandated a fresh election, during which the Democrat vote tally will be closely monitored, to rectify the situation.

According to KSLA, Democrat Henry Whitehorn emerged as the apparent winner in the Caddo Parish sheriff race in November, narrowly defeating Republican John Nickelson by a solitary vote out of over 43,000 cast.

Justice Bleich’s ruling unequivocally established that a minimum of 11 illegal votes were cast and counted, making it legally impossible to ascertain the accurate vote count.

Responding to the verdict, Nickelson filed a lawsuit seeking a new election, as reported by KSLA. This legal move ensued after an initial recount failed to alter Whitehorn’s slim victory margin.

Bleich presided over the case following the recusal of three judges with affiliations to the candidates, according to the outlet.

TRENDING: Bill Gates Insider Boasts BILLIONS Will Die In 2024 Plandemic

The ruling details that two individuals cast duplicate votes, and four votes were submitted by unqualified voters, as outlined by KSLA. The judge also confirmed that at least five mail-in ballots were included in the tally despite not adhering to legal requirements.

Both political parties have until 9:56 a.m. on Friday to appeal Bleich’s decision, as per KSLA.

A historical parallel can be drawn to a similar incident in 1999 when the Louisiana State Supreme Court mandated a new election in the Red River Parish sheriff’s race, which was decided by a mere three votes. Authorities discovered that five votes were erroneously counted, as reported by KTBS.