New California Law Will Force Retailers To Have Sections For Gender-Neutral Toys

California is about to start forcing large retail stores to set up a “gender-neutral” sections for children’s toys and childcare items.

Yes, private companies will even be forced to label child care items like baby pacifiers, teething products and food as ‘gender-neutral’

Democrat California Governor Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill No. 1084 in 2021, with the legislation going into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.

Yet another example of authoritarian politicians bossing around private companies and pushing the Marxist LGBT agenda on America’s youth.

Infowars reports: Department stores with more than 500 employees that sell “childcare items or toys,” have to label a section of their stores as gender-neutral “regardless of whether they have been traditionally marketed for either girls or for boys.”

“Childcare items,” according to the legislation, are any products used to get children to sleep, eat, relax or to help them with “sucking or teething.”

“Children” are defined in the bill as anyone aged 12 and under.

Stores that don’t obey the bizarre law will face a penalty of up to $500, so perhaps some businesses will just pay the fine.

Companies like Target will be affected by the bill, which is worth noting as Governor Newsom criticized the company and its CEO back in May for allegedly “selling out the LGBTQ+ community to extremists.”

The governor’s allegation came in response to some Target locations moving their “Pride” and pro-Satan products to the back of the store due to a nationwide boycott.

In the message, Newsom suggested “a couple stores in the South” were targeted by anti-LGBTQ+ “extremists” and that there is a “systemic attack on the gay community happening across the country.”

CEO of Target Brian Cornell selling out the LGBTQ+ community to extremists is a real profile in courage.



This isn’t just a couple stores in the South. There is a systematic attack on the gay community happening across the country.



Wake up America.



This doesn’t stop here.… https://t.co/1vRgukaT0g — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 24, 2023

However, the lying politician was gaslighting his social media followers and California constituents as the groups actually threatening Target stores at the time were politically left-wing.