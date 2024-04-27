White House Aides Surround Biden In Attempt To Hide His ‘Shuffling Gait’

President Biden has changed his routine when departing and arriving at the White House via his helicopter Marine One…. in an attempt to hide his “faulting and stiff gait”

And stop him falling over….

According to a report by Axios, his advisers are increasingly concerned that Biden’s inability to walk properly is highlighting his old age and declining mental condition. So since April 16 Instead of walking to and from Marine One by himself, he’s now often surrounded by aides.

This is in marked contrast to the situation before April 16, when the President made the walks unaccompanied.

InfoWars reports: The presidential walk to and from the helicopter across the White House lawn is, among other things, a prime photographic opportunity, so crowding the president with advisors and staff is considered to be a bad move.

In 2020, for example, when President Trump returned from treatment for COVID-19 at Walter Reed, he crossed the White House lawn alone, before mounting the steps and saluting Marine One. The entire sequence was then set to dramatic music in a video released by the White House.

Biden advisors told Axios they were “concerned that videos of Biden walking and shuffling alone—especially across the grass—have highlighted his age.”

Changes to Biden’s gait in recent weeks have been a source of comment not only for members of the White House staff but also reporters.

In a response to the Axios article, White House spokesman Andrew Bates attempted to play down the change to Biden’s routine, noting that the president was generally “fully visible except for a few seconds.”