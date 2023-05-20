George Soros: ‘Those Who Oppose My Agenda Are White Supremacists’

Far-left billionaire George Soros has declared that any person or institution that criticizes his globalist agenda is guilty of being a white supremacist.

The Soros-funded Institute for Strategic Dialogue (ISG) recently issued talking points in the form of a policy paper that attacked Elon Musk for pointing out the similarities between Soros and Magneto, the arch-enemy of the X-Men in the Marvel Comics universe.

The analysis, titled “Antisemitism on Twitter Before and After Elon Musk’s Acquisition,” purports to examine how Musk’s takeover of Twitter has caused an increase in racist and anti-semitic comments posted on the social-media platform, and warns that the level of hate speech has doubled since he become CEO.

Among the criteria it used to classify comments as “anti-Semitic,” two specifically listed Soros.

Headlineusa.com reports: The first category of ‘anti-Semitic’ tweets mentioned Soros’s name in any sort of critical or pejorative fashion. The ISG explained what these tweets were about, and how it could justify categorizing any criticism of Soros as ‘anti-Semitism.’

“These Tweets were about George Soros and his participation in a secret plot to variously destroy America, Christians, Western morality, or the entire world,” the report explained. “In these accounts, Soros is seen to work in concert with hidden forces, sometimes explicitly referenced as Jews, sometimes in the more coded language of ‘globalists’, ‘puppeteers’ and ‘financiers’, which we have interpreted as plausibly antisemitic.”

The study used a search engine-like function to find these tweets, and thus the overall number of alleged ‘antisemitic’ tweets was probably greatly inflated by non-critical tweets mentioning the globalist oligarch.

The second category of ‘anti-Semitic’ tweets associated with Soros were those coming from ‘conspiracy theorists.’

“Many accounts spoke about “noticing things” or “spotting patterns,” the report asserted, apparently associating pattern recognition with conspiracy theorists. “For them, antisemitism took the form of referencing Jewish figures (Soros, Rothschild) or claiming that Jews control the media, finance, and/or political parties,” the report continued.

“For Soros in particular, a recurring theme was the idea that he has encouraged

crime in the US by either sponsoring ‘soft` on crime’ Democrats or directly ‘sponsoring

criminals.’”

The report, of course, did not account for the fact that Soros does sponsor criminals by funding district attorneys who refuse to enforce the law.

The Institute for Strategic Dialogue, who performed this ‘study,’ was partially funded by the Open Society Foundation. The Open Society Foundation is part of a series of shell companies Soros owns and operates to distribute funds to his political allies.