British PM Warns Putin That Support for Ukraine is ‘Not Going Away’

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has warned Russian President Vladimir Putin that Russia will not outlast the West in Ukraine.

“My message to Putin is straightforward, Sunak declared…..support for the Zelensky admin is “not going away”.

Breitbart reports: Speaking to Sky News during the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak insisted that the West remained steadfast in supporting Ukraine, warning Vladimir Putin that such resistance to his invasion is “not going away”.

“Russia has conducted an illegal, unprovoked act of aggression by invading Ukraine, and Russia needs to know that we and other countries remain steadfast in our resolve to support Ukraine — not just in the here and now with the resources it needs to defend itself — but for the long-term as well,” he added.

The Prime Minister also discussed the latest wave of sanctions the UK is implementing against Russia, which includes a ban on the importing of Russian diamonds.