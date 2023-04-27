Democrats Introduce Bill To Protect Pedophiles From Any Form of Discrimination

Minnesota Democrats have introduced legislation that will protect pedophiles from any form of discrimination by categorizing pedophilia as a sexual orientation.

The state’s existing anti-discrimination law excludes sexual attraction to children from legally protected sexual orientations, but HF 1655 would remove that exclusion. The bill describes itself as “removing certain sections in the human rights act that allow for discrimination based on sexual orientation.”

The phrase “‘sexual orientation’ does not include a physical or sexual attachment to children by an adult” would be struck from the legal definition of sexual orientation if the bill passes.

Daily Caller reports: Sexual orientation is a protected legal class in Minnesota in areas of employment, housing, public accommodations, public service, educational institutions, credit and business discrimination.

The legislation also creates a legal definition for gender identity and specifies that gender identity may not match one’s biological sex and may not be visible to others.

There was never a controversy, but it didn’t matter. The lie exploded into a whirlwind of hate intended to hurt me.

And it worked! Congratulations. I’m left hurt, and scared. People I thought were kind, showed otherwise. I can’t changed that. We can only move forward.

Onward. — Leigh Finke (@leighfinke) April 27, 2023

Leigh Finke, who is listed first among the bill’s authors, is transgender and frequently speaks out against legal restrictions on child sex changes.

Finke made a statement on Twitter claiming blowback against the radical bill is cruel and motivated by “transphobia.”

“The past 36 hours in this job have been the most difficult so far. I’ve been confronted, called the worst things possible, threatened with murder. The volume has been greater than at any point. All for a lie told about a small bill that changes nothing about sexual orientation,” Finke wrote.

“So much cruelty. For what? For a one minute floor debate on a 2 line amendment that received a unanimous vote. Literally. No. Controversy. Folks could have listened, but they didn’t want to. They instead used the opportunity to amplify the hatred of trans people.”