13 WEF-Infiltrated Nations Agree To Engineer Global FAMINE To ‘Save the Planet’

Thirteen WEF-infiltrated countries have announced plans to engineer a global famine in order to "save the planet".

Under the guise of reducing “methane emissions,” thirteen nations have signed a pledge to engineer a global famine by abolishing agricultural production and shutting down all farms.

Announced earlier this year by the Global Methane Hub, those thirteen nations are:

Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Burkina Faso, Chile, Czech Republic, Ecuador, Germany, Panama, Peru, Spain, the United States, and Uruguay.

The goal of the globalist elites is to eliminate meat and reduce the Earth’s population so that they can better control the remaining humans. They will use the fake ‘climate change crisis’ as their excuse to enact these depopulation policies.

As Luis Planas, Spain’s Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food recently said, “I am glad to see the shared commitment by the international community to mitigate methane emissions from agriculture as a means to achieve the goals we signed for in the Paris Agreement on climate.”

“Food systems are responsible for 60% of methane emissions,” warns Marcelo Mena, CEO of the Global Methane Hub. She is saying that farming is destroying the planet. Hence, their demand to shut down farms. Without farms, you have no food. And without food, you get exactly what Kamala Harris called for over the weekend: “Reduced population.”

Naturalnews.com reports: The depopulation agenda is no longer even a secret. They are bragging about it.

And here’s their logic: FOOD = GLOBAL WARMING. So they are attacking food and shutting it down.

Cows and chickens to be replaced by crickets and insect larvae

Enjoy the crunchy fake meat patties and Cricket McNuggets. Soon, you’ll be eating bugs because meat will be wildly unaffordable due to the governments shutting down farms and ranches. As journalist Leo Hohmann explains:

We can presume from this language that among the practices being considered are replacing a major portion of the beef and dairy cattle, pork and chicken stocks that populations rely on for protein with insect larvae, meal worms, crickets, etc. The U.N., World Economic Forum and other NGOs have been promoting meatless diets and the consumption of insect protein for years, and billionaires have invested in massive insect factories being built in the state of Illinois, in Canada and in the Netherlands, where meal worms, crickets and other bugs will be processed as additives to be inserted into the food supply, often without clear labels that will inform people of exactly what they are eating.

Hohmann also refers to the Deagel forecast which projects an almost 70 percent reduction of the U.S. population by 2025, saying:

There is no more efficient way to depopulate than through war, famine and plagues. Isn’t it interesting that all three of these time-tested methods of murder are in play right now?

In a related story, Michael Snyder from The Economic Collapse Blog writes:

Global food supplies just keep getting even tighter, and global hunger has risen to extremely alarming levels… According to the United Nations, nearly 30 percent of the global population does not have constant access to food right now, and there are approximately 900 million people that are facing “severe food insecurity”…