Salt Will Cause 1 BILLION Deaths Before 2030 Says WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the consumption of salt will lead to over one billion deaths by the year 2030.

According to the WHO, salt consumption should be limited to just one teaspoon a day.

Indiatimes.com reports: The bulk of deaths are from cardiovascular ailments linke the excessive consumption of sodium, WHO has said in its first Global Report On Sodium Intake Reduction. WHO predicted that 7 million people could die of diseases linked to excessive salt consumption before this decade ends.

China has the highest consumption of salt. A Chinese person consumes about 10.9 grams of salt every day. India is at number six on the list of per capita consumption with IO grams a day and could see a large number of deaths.

Doctors across Delhi said WHO’s report was yet another wake-up call and it was time for people to take a step towards eating less salt and not wait for policy changes. The doctors advised people to choose home-cooked food over packaged foods as these contain more salt.

In a lighter vein, a senior cardiologist said Indians should let go of their love for salt, a symbol of the freedom struggle. His reference was to the Dandi March of Mahatma Gandhi.

