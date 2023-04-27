Ex-Producer Suing Tucker Carlson Exposed As Democrat Activist Who Has Never Met Him

Tucker Carlson Tonight producer Abby Grossberg is suing Carlson over sexual behavior in the workplace, despite the fact that she never met Carlson in person.

According to reports, lawyers for Grossberg have admitted that she never actually met Carlson. “Like many on the [Tucker Carlson Tonight] staff, Abby never met Tucker Carlson in person because he taped the show from his personal studios in Maine and Florida, and he did not visit Fox’s NY HQ during her time there,” Grossberg’s attorney Kimberly A. Catala said in a statement.

Thepostmillennial.com reports: Grossberg was the head of booking from July 2022 until she was recently placed on leave in March. She “alleges that Carlson encouraged a hostile and sexist workplace environment among his employees. Grossberg says she was subjected to bullying, antisemitic comments and sexism by staff while working out of Fox’s Manhattan office,” Spectator reports.

Despite never having met Carlson, Grossberg told rival network MSNBC that “Tucker and his executive producer Justin Wells, who was also fired, really were responsible for breaking me and making my life a living hell.”

Abby Grossberg's lawyers just confirmed to me that she never actually met Tucker while working for Fox News.



“Since Tucker did not come to the Fox office, he relied on Justin Wells, his executive producer, and others like Alexander McCaskill, senior producer, who were present in the office every day to be his eyes, ears and mouthpiece, and to convey his ‘tone,’ as they threateningly reminded Ms. Grossberg,” Catala said.

The allegation per Grossberg’s attorneys is that Carlson directed the “sexist” environment from afar. Apparently, the attorneys posited that Carlson had staff work as his “eyes” and “ears” in the New York office while he worked away in Maine.

Carlson and Fox parted ways on Monday morning, though promos for the evening’s show were already airing as the press release from Fox went out. It is unclear as to why Fox dismissed the insanely popular news anchor, though speculation abounds, including that Fox owner Rupert Murdoch took issue with Carlson’s Christian beliefs.

Carlson has been seen in Florida enjoying time with his wife, and laughing about finally being able to dine together on weeknights. His show has been on the air for 7 years, and in that time he amassed a loyal following. In the hours following his departure from the network, “RIP Fox News” was trending on Twitter as many viewers found they had no reason to tune in once Carlson was no longer on the air.

The end of the Tucker Carlson Tonight era was celebrated by AOC, who had called for federal regulation of Fox and Carlson, which routinely took aim at her and her shenanigans.