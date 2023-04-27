Creepy Joe Caught Asking Little Girl To ‘Hang With’ Him in His Private White House Office

Joe Biden caught inviting little girl to hang out with him at the White House
Joe Biden on Thursday was caught attempting to lure an underage girl into the White House during a “Take Your Child to Work Day” greet on the South Lawn.

The creepy President just couldn’t help himself.

“Come here, you hang with me for a minute and—oh, you don’t want to go in the White House?” Biden said to a clearly distressed girl.

