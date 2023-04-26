Report: Fox News Fired Tucker Carlson for ‘Praising God and Rejecting Satan’

A Fox News insider claims the real reason Tucker Carlson was ousted by the network was due to a speech he gave on Friday in which he praised God and rejected Satan.

According to an anonymous insider who spoke with Vanity Fair, “God, spirituality and prayer” are all topics that “freaks Rupert Murdoch out.”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Fox News announced on Monday that Tucker’s time at the network had come to an abrupt end. Since the announcement, Fox News has refused to clarify the reason why Carlson was let go.

Vanity Fair reports that Tucker’s speech at the Heritage Foundation’s 50th Anniversary gala three days before was the final straw for Fox.

During the speech, Carlson warned that the battle for America was a war between “good” and “evil.”

“We should say that and stop engaging in these totally fraudulent debates…I’ve tried. That doesn’t work,” Carlson declared. “I have concluded it might be worth taking just 10 minutes out of your busy schedule to say a prayer for the future, and I hope you will,” he added.

According to Vanity Fair’s source, “That stuff freaks Rupert out. He doesn’t like all the spiritual talk.”

Fox Corp chair Rupert Murdoch reportedly removed Tucker Carlson from the air over religious remarks the host made during a speech Friday night.



“That stuff freaks Rupert out. He doesn’t like all the spiritual talk,” a source tells @gabrielsherman. https://t.co/8RIecVdhjG — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) April 25, 2023

Summit.news reports: Apparently, Murdoch was triggered into dismissing Carlson because he was unnerved by a speech in which the former host promoted Christian values.

Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch and Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott made the decision to give Carlson the boot on Friday night after the speech, although he wasn’t told until 10 minutes before the media found out.

“Rupert Murdoch was perhaps unnerved by Carlson’s messianism because it echoed the end-times worldview of Murdoch’s ex-fiancée Ann Lesley Smith,” writes Gabriel Sherman.

Murdoch reportedly cancelled his wedding with Smith because she had called Carlson a “messenger from God” and had started reading passages from the Book of Exodus during a dinner at Murdoch’s Bel Air vineyard where Carlson was present.

“Rupert just sat there and stared,” the source said, with the report suggesting that one of his motivations for canning Carlson was to remove his ex’s favorite host from the air.

“Fox fired their number one host for being too Christian,” commented Matt Walsh.

Fox fired their number one host for being too Christian https://t.co/7GbkDXSa2a — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) April 26, 2023

As we highlighted earlier, members of the military-industrial complex reacted with glee at Carlson’s exit, with one proclaiming, “Good riddance!”

As we document in the video below, there are a myriad of factors that fueled Carlson’s departure, prime amongst them his vehement opposition to deep state regime narratives.