Fully Vaccinated Jamie Foxx ‘Lucky To Be Alive’ After Stroke on Set

Hollywood star Jamie Fox, who was a prominent pro-vaccine enthusiast during the pandemic, is “lucky to be alive” according to friends and family after he suffered a stroke while on set.

The Academy Award-winning actor – known for his work in films such as Ray, Django Unchained, and Just Mercy – was rushed to a hospital in Atlanta due to a “serious medical complication” while filming his upcoming Netflix movie Back in Action.

Jamie Foxx was fully vaccinated by July 2021, as he joined action-thriller film God is a Bullet, which required its cast to be fully vaxxed. Foxx also required attendees to show proof of full vaccination while touring his book Act Like You Got Some Sense.

According to a source close to Foxx, he was unresponsive for a few moments before he had to be resuscitated, and things were “touch and go” for several days.

The source also revealed that doctors are yet to determine the cause of Foxx’s medical emergency.

Jamie Foxx’s pal Nick Cannon also says the actor is doing “so much better” almost two weeks after he was hospitalised with a “medical complication”.

Nick told Entertainment Tonight of Fox News : “He’s awake. They say he’s alert, so, we love it.

“I was reluctant to go all the way there, and even talk about it, but he gave me the blessing, so it’s a beautiful thing,” he added. “I know he’s doing so much better because I’m actually about to do something special for him, and doing him a favor.

The Masked Singer star concluded his statement by confirming that he couldn’t elaborate further on what medical complications Jamie had suffered from but instead said: “I can’t really say what it is, but it’ll be out there soon.”