Will Donald Trump Become The Next Speaker?

Several conservatives including Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene have called on President Trump to serve as Speaker of the House

They believe if he serves as speaker on an interim basis it would be a way of helping him become President again.

Trump confirmed that he has been approached about the possibility of becoming the next Speaker of the House of Representatives and said that he would be willing to take on the role, emphasizing that his focus was on the presidency and doing “whatever’s best for the country and for the Republican Party.”

Infowars reports: MTG joined The Alex jones Show on Wednesday to talk about how to support the nomination of former President Donald Trump for Speaker of the House.

“I think President Trump woiuld accept it. And I think it would be on an interim basis, and I think it would be the great that would happen because Washington, D.C., is constantly fighting against President Trump,” Greene told host Alex Jones.

“This is the epicenter of globalism. This is where the communist lair exists is in Washington, D.C., and they could probably not even imagine President Trump being Speaker of the House, but that’s exactly who should be Speaker of the House right now.”

“We need to make him Speaker of the House for an interim time period so that we can right the ship and we can actually do the right thing in the House of Representatives,” she added.

Trump on Truth Social post an image of himself wearing his trademark MAG hat while holding the speaker’s gavel, signaling his willingness to take on the important job.