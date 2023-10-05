Biden’s Dog Commander Removed From White House After Several Biting Incidents

Joe Biden’s dog ‘Commander’ has been removed from the White House according to reports.

The removal of the two year German shepherd followed yet another biting incident.

On Wednesday, the Daily Mail reported that a tourist filmed Commander biting a staffer in September, just a fortnight before the dog bit a secret service agent.

The tourist photographed the two-year-old dog biting White House grounds superintendent Dale Haney, 71, on the arm on September 13 while Haney was playing with him.

Nearly two weeks later, it was reported that Commander had again attacked a Secret Service agent.

Fox News reports: President Biden’s dog, Commander, has been removed from the White House campus, amid multiple biting incidents and aggressive behavior.

“The President and First Lady care deeply about the safety of those who work at the White House and those who protect them every day,” Elizabeth Alexander, communications director for the First Lady Jill Biden, told Fox News.

“They remain grateful for the patience and support of the U.S. Secret Service and all involved, as they continue to work through solutions,” Alexander added. “Commander is not presently on the White House campus while next steps are evaluated.”

Most recently, Commander, a German shepherd, bit a Secret Service agent on White House grounds last month.

This incident marks the 11th known incident of Commander biting White House or Secret Service personnel . Conservative legal activist group Judicial Watch previously obtained reports of the 10 previous incidents of Commander terrorizing staff from October 2022 through January 2023.

CNN reported Wednesday there were more biting incidents that went unreported.

This is not the first time that the Biden’s have had to have a dog removed due to biting incidents.

In 2021 the President’s two other German shepherds were moved out of the White House after one of the dogs, Major, dispalyed aggressive behavior.

Major and Champ were returned to the Biden family home in Delaware

The then White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed that Major had caused a ‘biting injury’ to an unnamed individual.

The 3 year old German Shepherd had been known to display agitated behavior on multiple occasions, including jumping, barking, and “charging” at staff and security.