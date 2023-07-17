Florida To Officially Classify mRNA COVID Shots As Illegal ‘Bio-Weapons’

Lawmakers in Florida have announced plans to officially designate mRNA Covid vaccines as “bio-weapons” that are hazardous to human health.

The proposed law seeks to BAN the administration of mRNA shots to anybody in the state.

🚨🇺🇸 Florida declare mRNA Covid shots a ‘Bio-Weapon’



Legislation looking to be passed to make it ILLEGAL to administer any mRNA Covid-19 Vaccine to anybody in the state.



Bravo Florida 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/1Pmp6a12vN — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) July 16, 2023

The Brevard Republican Executive Committee has urged Gov. Ron DeSantis to sign the legislation, which will outlaw Covid-19 vaccines, as soon as possible.

The non-binding resolution was passed by a supermajority vote of committee membership Thursday. It now goes to DeSantis to sign.

Floridatoday.com reports: A draft version of the resolution reviewed by reporters closely mirrors one passed by the Lee County Republican Party in February, drawing national headlines.

“Strong and credible evidence has recently been revealed that Covid-19 and Covid-19 injections are biological and technological weapons,” the Brevard draft resolution says, citing claims that have been disproven and disputed by respected medical groups.

“An enormous number of humans have died or been permanently disabled” by the vaccine, it says. “Government agencies, media and tech companies, and other corporations, have committed enormous fraud by claiming Covid-19 injections are safe and effective.”

It calls on DeSantis to ban sale and distribution of the vaccine “and all related vaccines,” and for Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody to seize all remaining doses in the state for safety testing, “on behalf of the preservation of the human race,” it says.

It also calls for mandatory disclosures on any product in the state “using mRNA or gene altering or therapeutic technology.”

Hillsborough County Republicans approved a similar resolution last month. Its original author, Lee County psychotherapist Joseph Sansone, told the Tampa Bay Times in June that GOP chapters have passed the motion in at least five other counties, including Collier, Lake, St. Johns, Santa Rosa and Seminole, the newspaper reported.