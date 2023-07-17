Billionaire Pedophile Who Visited Epstein Island Becomes Biden’s Biggest Re-Election Donor

A billionaire who regularly visited Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘pedophile island’ has now officially become President Biden’s biggest re-election donor.

LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, who was good friends with deceased child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, is pumping millions of dollars into the Biden Victory Fund, according to FEC records.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

The revelation that Hoffman is Biden’s biggest financial backer came exactly one week before the Wall Street Journal reported that Hoffman visited Epstein’s private island, where elite VIPs raped children, multiple times in 2014.

Foxnews.com reports: Hoffman made headlines last month after Biden attended a fundraiser he hosted on behalf of the super PAC at the private residence of Shannon Hunt-Scott and Kevin Scott in Los Gatos, California.

Hoffman told The Journal in May it “gnaws at” him that his association with Epstein “helped his reputation, and thus delayed justice for his survivors.”

“My last interaction with Epstein was in 2015. Still, by agreeing to participate in any fundraising activity where Epstein was present, I helped to repair his reputation and perpetuate injustice,” Hoffman said in 2019. “For this, I am deeply regretful.”

The 2015 interaction was when he invited Epstein to a Silicon Valley dinner with tech industry leaders.

In September that same year, Hoffman attended a state dinner hosted by then-Vice President Biden at the White House in honor of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Fox News Digital has previously reported that Hoffman’s money also goes into nontraditional groups that aren’t mandated to report their funding and often operate in the shadows. He was forced to issue an apology in 2018 for funding a group that falsely tried to give an impression that the Russian government was supporting Alabama Republican Roy Moore in a 2017 special Senate election.

Biden has benefited from Hoffman’s lavish spending on campaign contributions, donating $1.5 million to a super PAC that supported Biden’s candidacy in the 2020 election as well as the maximum individual dollar amount allowed to Biden’s campaign, according to FEC records.

Such spending can come with certain perks – such as access. According to White House visitor logs, Hoffman visited the White House five times last year. One of the visits appears to have been for the state dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron. The other four trips were for meetings with Madeline Strasser, who at the time advised then-White House chief of staff Ron Klain; Kimberly Lang, who at the time was the executive assistant to Biden’s national security adviser; and Jordan Finkelstein, a special assistant to Biden and chief of staff to the president’s senior adviser.

The Biden campaign did not respond to Fox News’ request for comment.