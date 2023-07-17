Cornel West Accuses Joe Biden Of Committing ‘Crimes Against Humanity’ Against Black People

Presidential hopeful Cornel West has slammed Joe Biden accusing him of committing ‘crimes against humanity’ against black people.

West, the likely presidential nominee for the Green Party, denounced the president, arguing that during his time in the Senate, “Joe Biden contributed to a crime against humanity.”

In an interview with the New York Post, Dr West, the former Harvard professor railed against Biden’s support of the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994 which increased funding for prisons and police officer recruitment.

The political activist said: “Well, I think you’ll think Joe Biden contributed to a crime against humanity when he became the architect of the mass incarceration regime in the 1990s”

He added: “I’ve taught in prison for 41 years. And the level of barbarity in our prisons has something to do with that crime bill that he put forward”

The Mail Online reports: West accused Biden of keeping issues that affect black people as a ‘low priority’ and went on to allege that the Scranton-native was better at putting ‘black faces in high places,’ a possible slight against Vice President Kamala Harris.

West also questioned the official story put out by the Secret Service that owner of the baggie of cocaine that was left in the West Wing, could not be identified.

Despite his left-wing activism, West questioned what he perceives as Biden’s politicization of government departments including the Department of Justice.

He’s equally scared of in fascism should Donald Trump return to the White House in 2024.

‘Trump is leading us toward a second civil war, Biden is leading us toward a third world war. So I am not excited about either choice. I don’t want to just support a caretaker government against fascism every four years because sooner or later, the fascists will still win,’ he told the Post.

West graded Biden’s efforts on race relations as a C-.

West want on to point out Biden’s gaffes, a sign that the president is ‘slowing down.’

In June, West said that he was running for the presidency as a member of the People’s Party.

‘In these bleak times, I have decided to run for truth and justice, which takes the form of running for president of the United States as a candidate for the People’s Party,’ West said.

‘I enter in the quest for truth. I enter in the quest for justice, and the presidency is just one vehicle to pursue that truth and justice, what I’ve been trying to do all of my life.’

West previously called Biden’s former boss, President Barack Obama, a ‘war criminal’ and passionately supported Democratic Socialist Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaigns.

On his campaign website, West says he wants to end wars, disband NATO, forgive all student debt, expand Social Security and invest in clean energy.

Third-party candidates face serious hurdles, including getting their names on ballots in each state. Robert Kennedy Jr. is seeking the Democratic nomination in order to run for the White House.

West’s candidacy has worried some Democrats.