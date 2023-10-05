Female Staff ‘Furious’ Over Cheap British Airways Uniforms Designed For Non-Binary Crew’

Female crew are not at all happy over a new British Airways uniform they claim was designed to cater for non-binary colleagues.

British Airways unveiled its first new uniform for staff in almost 20 years earlier this year.

But many are saying that the outfit for women is cheap and deliberately “androgynous” with some saying it is an ‘attack on women’

The Mail Online reports: Although the new uniforms were gendered, BA’s new policy now allows staff who identify as a certain gender to wear that clothing.

Designed by British fashion designer Ozwald Boateng, the sleek new look included a ‘modern jumpsuit’, skirt and trouser options for women and a tailored three-piece suit for men with regular and slim-fit style trousers.

BA heralded the launch as ‘marking a new era’ for the airline, but now some of its female staff have hit out at the ‘cheap’ look of the uniform, while others have described the uniforms as ‘deliberately androgynous’.

Meanwhile, BA’s self-styled ‘Pride Hero’ Bradley Gibbons, who is non-binary, posted a picture at work in the new dress, after the airline’s non-binary and gender fluid staff won the right to wear the women’s uniforms.

The new uniforms were tested in secret trials last year and finally launched across its workforce on Monday.

The uniform has skirt, jumpsuit and trouser options available for women.

A source told The Sun ‘the whole thing is a mess’.

‘This is an attack on women to satisfy BA’s woke credentials when all they needed to do was produce a dedicated uniform for non-binary and gender fluid crew,’ they said.

The fresh garb was mooted to be rolled-out across its workforce in the spring but the airline officially announced its launch on Monday.

Posting on its Facebook page with promotional photos of staff kitted out in the new threads, BA said: ‘Marking the beginning of a new era, our new uniform has taken flight.’