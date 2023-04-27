Tucker Carlson Breaks His Silence Following Sudden Fox News Ouster

Tucker Carlson has broken his silence following his sudden departure from Fox News.

In a short video clip posted on Twitter two days after he was fired, Carlson said it was heartening to see all the genuine support he had received around the world.

While he made no mention of Fox News, he did lash out at “liars trying to silence” honest people.

Carlson said the important topics such as “war, civil liberties, emerging science, demographic change, corporate power, natural resources” are not allowed to be discussed in American media and noted how “unbelievably stupid most of the debates you see on television are”.

Tucker Carlson then declared war on the ‘one party state’

Taking shots at both the left and the right, he said: “both political parties and their donors have reached consensus on what benefits them and they actively collude to shut down any conversations about it. Suddenly the United States looks like a one party state.”

Carlson concluded by saying: “The iron law of the universe: true things prevail” and “see you soon”.