Official Data Shows Every Single Patient Vaccinated at Clinic ‘Died Within Weeks’

Investigators have discovered that every single patient who received a Covid mRNA vaccine from one clinic died suddenly shortly after the jab, within the same timeframe.

Investigative reporter Liz Gunn tracked down patients who had received Covid jabs from the same clinic in New Zealand.

Disturbingly, she traced all 30 patients who were vaccinated by the clinic on the same day and discovered that every single one had dropped dead around the same time.

NN reports: Gunn published a video update about the findings and described New Zealand as “a crime scene.”

Liz Gunn (Elizabeth Cooney) became internationally renowned for her support for the family in the Baby W case, where two parents objected to the use of Covid-vaccinated blood in transfusions.

The parents were unsuccessful in their court action to oppose health authorities seeking guardianship to allow surgery to go ahead.

At the end of June 2023, Gunn launched a political party called the New Zealand Loyal Party.

Before the recently held elections, Gunn was contacted by a whistle-blower and given documentation showing that tens of thousands of New Zealanders’ deaths are linked to the injections.

“This is just one of the sites recording this type of information in New Zealand,” she said.

“We don’t know how many further databases like this are in the country,” she added.

She explained that because the number of deaths is usually less than the number of those suffering from ill effects of the injections, then the extrapolation of the numbers that have been injured and killed “starts to become, frankly, eye-watering.”

The data shows that there are clusters of deaths.

“People who attended the same jab site, and were jabbed one after the other, at consecutive times on the same day,” Gunn said.

“We saw their jab date and we saw their date of death.”

She gave one of many examples to illustrate the point.

“On one day, 30 people were jabbed on the same day, at the same location,” she said.

“All are now deceased.

“And their deaths are in close temporal, time, proximity to each other.”

“We are calling for an inquiry.

“Not just any inquiry.

“A full-blown criminal investigation leaving no stone unturned.

“New Zealand is a crime scene.”

WATCH: