John Kerry: ‘We Must Sacrifice Billions Of Humans To Save Planet Earth’

President Biden’s unelected ‘Climate Czar’ John Kerry has declared that billions of human beings must be sacrificed in order to save planet Earth from imminent destruction.

Kerry, the U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, made the outlandish remarks during a recent address at the Scottish Global Dialogues.

According to Kerry, the greatest threat facing our planet is “humanity itself.” Kerry’s extremist views were welcomed by Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf.

Introducing Kerry to the stage, Yousaf declared:

“Scotland … will always value and welcome the efforts of people such as Secretary Kerry.”

“Secretary Kerry, it is my genuine honor, my genuine pleasure, to welcome you here today.”

“All of us are looking forward to what you have to say.”

Kerry opened his speech by stating:

“I see a number of familiar faces.”

“It’s great to be among friends, both old and new.”

Hutton was a Scottish geologist, agriculturalist, chemical manufacturer, naturalist, physician, and philosopher who played a key role in establishing geology as a modern science.

He was an important contributor to the Scottish Enlightenment.

Hutton enjoyed the company of notable figures such as Sir James Hall of Dunglass, James Watt, Adam Smith, and Joseph Black.

“The Enlightenment transformed thinking to win acceptance of the principle that science-based evidence, not vested power promulgating its own tradition, is the foundation of the laws of the universe,” Kerry said.

According to the U.S. State Department transcript of his remarks, Kerry said:

“Despite a vast array of empirical facts beyond any shadow of reasonable doubt, despite thousands of scientists’ lifetime work accumulating hard data, and without a single piece of peer-reviewed, documentation to the contrary, we are again witnessing another moment in which the persuasive force of evidence and with it, Earth’s future hangs in the balance.

“All because some extremist political voices, holdout nations, and vastly vested interests have declared war on facts and science.

“All because they distort for political or personal gain what science and common sense dictate we humans must do to put our house in order.

“They incite a movement against what they falsely label ‘climate change fanaticism,’ as they conveniently forget that the dictionary definition of a cult is the dismissal of facts in devotion to a lie.

“While they refuse to accept the facts behind the increasingly obvious damages of the climate crisis, they lash out at the truth-tellers and label indisputable evidence as hysteria.

“They compound the already difficult challenge of the climate crisis by promising to do more of exactly what created the crisis in the first place.”

Kerry then underscored his globalist anti-human agenda by declaring: “So now, humanity is inexorably threatened by humanity itself.”

Kerry’s comments invoked The Club of Rome’s 1991 publication which dishonestly claimed “the common enemy of humanity is man.”

The book published by the globalist think-tank Club of Rome in 1991 was titled “The First Global Revolution.”

It followed up the earlier 1972 depopulation report from the Club of Rome titled “The Limits to Growth.”

“The Limits to Growth” was co-authored by World Economic Forum (WEF) agenda architect Dennis Meadows.

As The People’s Voice has already reported, Meadows has called for an 86% reduction in the global population in order to allegedly “fight climate change.”

“The First Global Revolution” was released shortly after the collapse of communism.

In it, President Emeritus of the Club of Rome Alexander King and Secretary General Bertrand Schneider described the world’s problems, as they saw it, and an approach to a possible solution.

Topics covered by the book included “the need for the world to convert from a military to a civil economy, the recognition of the disastrous short-term effects of exploitation by First World countries of Third World poverty and need, and the containment of global warming: the need to reduce global emissions of carbon dioxide, to encourage reforestation, to conserve traditional forms of energy and develop alternatives.”

Most importantly, the book declared “global warming” as the new pretext to wage war on humanity.

The book notes that the anti-human agenda can be promoted under the guise of “saving the planet.”

The following is an extract from page 115 of “The First Global Revolution“:

THE PROBLEMATIQUE: THE VACUUM The need for enemies seems to be a common historical factor. States have striven to overcome domestic failure and internal contradictions by designating external enemies. The scapegoat practice is as old as mankind itself. When things become too difficult at home, divert attention by adventure abroad. Bring the divided nation together to face an outside enemy, either a real one or else one invented for the purpose. [pg. 108] Can we live without enemies? Every state has been so used to classifying its neighbours as friend or foe that the sudden absence of traditional adversaries has left governments and public opinion with a great void. New enemies, therefore, have to be identified, new strategies imagined, new weapons devised. The new enemies may have changed in nature and location, but they are no less real. They threaten the whole human race and their names are pollution, water shortage, famine, malnutrition, illiteracy, unemployment. However, it appears that awareness of the new enemies is, as yet, insufficient to elicit world cohesion and solidarity for the fight. [pg.108] The Common Enemy of Humanity Is Man In searching for a new enemy to unite us, we came up with the idea that pollution, the threat of global warming, water shortages, famine and the like would fit the bill. All these dangers are caused by human intervention and it is only through changed attitudes and behaviour that they can be overcome. The real enemy, then, is humanity itself.

The comments from the “Climate Czar” come as Kerry has been leading the charge in the war against America’s food supply.

As The People’s Voice exclusively reported, Kerry is calling for farmers to stop growing food in order to meet the administration’s radical “net zero” goals for lowering “emissions.”

Kerry issued the warning during a green agenda conference in Washington D.C. in May.

During the Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) AIM for Climate Summit, Kerry told the audience that “we can’t get to net zero, we won’t get this job done, unless agriculture is front and center as part of the solution.”

He warned attendees that his and other world leaders’ “lives depend” on farmers ceasing their operations.

Kerry, a multibillionaire, argued that the world’s population must slash meat consumption.

However, the overall message delivered by Kerry appeared to be that eating meat should be a luxury that is limited to wealthy elitists like himself.

Essentially, the masses must stop eating meat to meet the goals of the elite.

“Food systems themselves contribute a significant amount of emissions just in the way in which we do the things we’ve been doing,” Kerry asserted.

“With a growing population on the planet – we just crossed the threshold of eight billion fellow citizens around the world – emissions from the food system alone are projected to cause another half a degree of warming by mid-century.”

Kerry called on world leaders from all around the world to massively scale back their citizens’ farming operations.

He argued that doing so is vital in order to keep the planet cooler as we move into the future.

Shortly after the fearmongering speech, several major meat-producing nations, including the United States, signed a pact championed by Kerry.

As The People’s Voice reported, thirteen nations from around the world signed an agreement to crack down on the agriculture industry to fight “global warming.”

International governments signed the Global Methane Pledge that seeks to target food production by shutting down farms to reduce “methane emissions.”

The thirteen nations signing the Global Methane Pledge are:

Argentina

Australia

Brazil

Burkina Faso

Chile

Czech Republic

Ecuador

Germany

Panama

Peru

Spain

The United States

Uruguay

The move seeks to drastically cut meat and dairy supply around the world to allegedly “save the planet” from “climate change.”

The U.S., Australia, Brazil, and Argentina, nations that are signing the pact, are among the world’s largest producers of meat.