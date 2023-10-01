WEF Scientist Says ‘Strong Global Dictatorship’ Must Depopulate World By 86%

A senior World Economic Forum (WEF) scientist has called for an 86 percent reduction in the global population so the globalist elite can pursue “immortality” and enjoy a “higher standard of living.”

The call was made by Dennis Meadows, a far-left American scientist, who argues that the depopulation goal can be achieved slowly and “peacefully.”

Meadows is one of the main authors of the Club of Rome’s notorious depopulation manual “The Limits to Growth” which has been cited as one of Klaus Schwab’s most influential texts.

According to Meadows, the vast majority of the world’s population must be depopulated so that the survivors can “have freedom” and a “high standard of living.”

However, he insists that a “benevolent” global dictatorship can accomplish the mass de-population “peacefully.”

During a 2017 interview, Meadows claimed that the murder of 86% of the world’s population is now “inevitable.”

“We could [ ] have eight or nine billion, probably,” he says of the world’s growing population.

“If we have a very strong dictatorship which is smart … and [people have] a low standard of living,” Meadows says as he explains how the population reduction agenda could be triggered.

“But we want to have freedom and we want to have a high standard of living so we’re going to have a billion people. And we’re now at seven, so we have to get back down.

“I hope that this can be slow, relatively slow, and that it can be done in a way which is relatively equal, you know, so that people share the experience.”

Watch:

As the People’s Voice reported, it’s no coincidence that Meadows’ words echo the words in the 1995 report titled “United Nations Agenda 2030: Global Biodiversity Assessment.”

The report, first presented at the United Nations “climate change” conference COP1, states:

An ‘agricultural world’ in which most human beings are peasants, should be able to support 5 to 7 billion people … In contrast, a reasonable estimate for an industrialized world society at the present North American material standard of living would be one billion.

What the advocates of this ideology seem to omit mentioning is that, according to Worldometer, the population of the world is currently over 8 billion.

In 1972, the Club of Rome’s “The Limits to Growth“ published the results of computer-simulated forecasts calculated by a team of statisticians recruited from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

It was the culmination of a two-year study undertaken by the MIT team under the nominal heading of Jay Forrester and Dennis Meadows.

“The Limits to Growth” is arguably the most influential book about “sustainability.”

It became the blueprint of the new anti-humanist movement that birthed today’s Green New Deal agenda.

The ideology is the crux of WEF founder and Chairman Klaus Schwab’s “Great Reset” and “Fourth Industrial Revolution” agendas.