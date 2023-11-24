NYC Mayor Eric Adams Accused of Violently Sexually Assaulting Young Woman

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been accused of violently sexually assaulting a young woman in 1993, according to a court filing submitted on Wednesday.

The plaintiff did not reveal specifics about the attack in the three-page filing which also names the NYPD and Guardian Association as defendants, The Messenger reports.

“Plaintiff was sexually assaulted by Defendant Eric Adams in New York, New York in 1993 while they both worked for the City of New York,” the complaint alleges.

Infowars.com reports: A City Hall spokesperson says that Adams “does not recall” ever meeting his accuser, who waited 30 years to spring this on him – just months after he became a vocal and powerful critic of the Biden administration’s border policies, in what we’re sure is sheer coincidence.

According to the spokesperson, Adams “would never do anything to physically harm another person and vigorously denies any such claim.”

“Plaintiff was sexually assaulted by Defendant Eric Adams in New York, New York in 1993,” the summons filed Wednesday night states —> https://t.co/UVLt1wt3nd — Ben Feuerherd (@benfeuerherd) November 23, 2023

The woman wants at least $5 million in relief, according to the filing, which was made under the Adult Survivors Act that went into effect in Nov. 2022, opening a one-year window for sexual abuse accusers to file suits in state and federal courts for claims that were previously barred by the statue of limitations.

A number of celebrities, politicians and sports stars have been sued under the law, including in a flurry of last-minute filings filed in recent days ahead of the window expiring. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose, comedian Bill Cosby, Oscar winner Cuba Gooding Jr., and rap mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs have all had last-minute claims filed against them under the law. Combs settled his suit, brought by his former girlfriend, Casandra Ventura, a day after it was filed. -The Messenger

Adams, formerly a NYPD captain, was elected mayor of NYC in 2021.

More recently, the FBI raided the home of his campaign’s top fundraiser in a probe concerning alleged illegal contributions from Turkey. Days later, FBI agents seized the mayor’s cellphones and iPad after approaching him on the street.

Adams says he has “nothing to hide,” and is cooperating with investigators.