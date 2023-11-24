Former US Troops Punished For Refusing Covid Jabs, Sue Biden For Billions In Lost Wages

Former US troops are suing the government for lost pay and benefits due to the Biden administration’s military vaccine mandate

A lawyer who successfully brought down the anthrax vaccine is doing it again, this time with a lawsuit against the Biden regime on behalf of former US military servicemen who lost pay and benefits due to the government’s Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) “vaccine” mandate.

Attorney Dale Saran, who is a retired marine himself, has been joined by fellow attorneys Andy Meyer and Brandon Johnson, to represent former troops in three separate lawsuits being filed against the president and his cabinet.

InfoWars reports: The three separate lawsuits are expected to be turned into a class action lawsuit representing all servicemen who were kicked out of the military or otherwise illegally ordered to stop drilling because they refused to roll up their sleeves for a round of COVID injections.

According to Saran, the amount of money being sought is in the “billions,” which he says is appropriate because “that’s what it is in backpay – it’s billions of dollars.”

Filed in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, the three lawsuits will be heard in a specialized court where illegal discharges are heard.

“The Court of Claims has been around since the Reconstruction Era,” Saran noted about this little-known court. “It’s a very old court and kind of a weird one.”

“But in any event, you can go there if you’ve got a claim and say, ‘Hey, I was illegally discharged, or the military did something to impede my pay,’ or whatever. The Court of Claims is where you go.”

As few as 80,000 and as many as 100,000 military servicemen in the U.S., both active duty and reservists, are said to have been impacted by Biden’s COVID jab mandate. Of this, more than 8,000 active-duty troops were kicked out of the military entirely, as were tens of thousands of reservists who were ordered not to drill anymore or were moved to inactive status.

“They were basically [without] the benefit of any due process,” Saran says about the plaintiffs in the case. “No boards were held. They didn’t hold any administrative separation boards; they didn’t hold any hearings.”

“They didn’t do any federal recognition boards; none of the administrative or judicial procedures were used. They just flat-out did it. And then … they got the Coast Guard to follow along, and they got a bunch of Coasties, too.”

One former Coastie, as Saran calls them, who is suing for damages is Zach Loesch, whom President Biden personally called to thank for saving people’s lives during Hurricane Ian.

At the time when Biden contacted him, Loesch was just two weeks away from being kicked out of the military for refusing to get injected with COVID chemicals from one of the big three pharmaceutical companies that produced COVID shots for the U.S. market.

“Say you enlisted for five years, you got a bonus and $50,000 … And then, now, they’re like, ‘Hey, we’re going to inject you with this.’ You’re like, ‘Yo, that’s experimental. Like, that’s not actually licensed. And the defense secretary’s order was, we’d only have to take licensed vaccines – that says experimental,’” Saran further explained.

According to Saran, the Pentagon already has the money ready and waiting to award backpay for those who lost active-duty or drill time since this is money that is factored into the Pentagon’s annual budget as allocated by Congress.