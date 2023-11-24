Retired Neurosurgeon Reveals Link Between Covid Jabs, Brain Damage & Cancer Risks

Dr Russell Blaylock a retired American neurosurgeon, recently gave an in-depth presentation on the adverse effects that spike proteins, induced by the Covid-19 vaccinations, have on the human body.

During the presentation he shared shocking discoveries about neurological damage, cancer rates, cardiac arrest and other health issues as well as their connection to mRNA technology.

“This [Covid] injection is an injection of artificial exosomes … The brain is one of the most complex things in the entire universe … [The medical profession] really doesn’t understand this injection. They don’t understand what it does to the neurological apparatus of the brain and spinal cord” : Dr. Russell Blaylock – November 2022

Expose News reports: His presentation titled ‘Spike Proteins and Neurodegeneration: Effect of artificial exosomes on the nervous system in the form of an injection’ (which can be viewed in full at the end of this article) covers the damage the spike protein does to the brain, the elderly and unborn children.

Dr Blaylock also explains in detail the mechanisms that cause the damage and used several published papers to demonstrate the harm. And ends with some advice for those who have been vaccine-injured.

Microglia, Cytokines, Chemokines and Excitotoxins

With all vaccines, and this injection in particular, if you stimulate the peripheral immune system within minutes there’s microglial activation in the brain – the brain’s primary immune cell. This is what Dr. Blaylock describes as “sickness behaviour.”

When there’s systemic inflammation or any kind of trauma occurs in the body, it produces inflammation and activation of the immune system. This sends a signal to the brain within minutes and starts activating the microglia which is the inflammatory, cytotoxic cell in the brain.

The image below illustrates the different stages of microglia. At the top of the image is a ramified microglia which is “normal,” it has not been stimulated. It used to be called a “resting microglia” but that’s not an accurate term. The pseudopodia are constantly extending and retracting to analyse the extracellular space for invaders, changes in chemical content etc., explained Dr. Blaylock.

When there is a stimulation of the immune system the ramified microglia go to the primed microglia stage. The pseudopodia are retracted and it becomes a more rounded-looking cell. Inside the primed microglia, there is an intense upregulation of cytokine, chemokine and excitotoxin production – but they’re not released from the cell so there may be some minor immune reaction but otherwise there’s not much sign of a reaction. “That’s what would happen with the first injection of this injectable they call a ‘vaccine’,” Dr. Blaylock said. It is important to note that chemokines attract macrophages, or white blood cells, to the brain. A macrophage in the brain looks exactly like microglia and can also undergo priming.

“With the second immune stimulation, [which would be the second injection and] which can be months later, that primed microglia become fully activated. And when that happens it releases all these toxic components … you get chronically activated microglia, [an] overactivated state and there’s a 3-fold higher inflammatory reaction than you’d normally get with microglial activation.”

