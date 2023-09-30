France Sees Dramatic Rise Of Rapes & Sexual Assaults By Migrants

Last week, several disturbing attacks on both young and elderly women were reported by French media outlets.

Cases of sexual violence have continued to rise across the country in recent years, according to the latest report by the Ministry of the Interior. Meanwhile rance continues to advocate a liberal migration policy.

30,780 rapes were reported to authorities in 2021, the most recent year where records were available, up from 22,770 in 2020, and 12,820 in 2016.

The increase in sexual assaults and rapes just happens to coincide with a sharp rise in immigration from North Africa, Africa, and the Middle East.

Remix News reports: Multiple reports of rapes and attempted rapes by migrants living in France have made local headlines as the continued dramatic rise in sexual assaults and mass immigration shows an undeniable correlation.

French newspaper Le Figaro reported on Friday the demise of a 67-year-old woman who was accosted outside her home in Versailles by an Algerian national on Wednesday evening and then carried forcefully into her home, where she suffered a night of excruciating torture.

The elderly woman was tied up, beaten, and raped by the migrant before successfully fleeing the home and taking refuge with a neighbor who contacted the authorities.

The suspect was arrested the following day after being caught on video surveillance footage at the scene. An Algerian national of no fixed abode, he was found in possession of the victim’s identity documents, bank card, and various stolen jewelry. It was later reported that the man had been the subject of an unenforced deportation order since February 2022.

He offered only a “no comment” to the police following his arrest and reportedly fell asleep in his chair during questioning.

Another elderly woman attacked

Another victim, also 67, also suffered an attempted rape in the French town of Tours on Sunday afternoon, according to the Valeurs Actuelles magazine. A police source told the publication how an intoxicated Sudanese asylum seeker had been interrupted by a neighbor lying on top of his victim with his pants undone. The victim’s underwear had been ripped off and she had been hit in the face.

The 36-year-old migrant, who was reportedly in a regular situation in France pending an asylum claim, was arrested at the scene and his victim was taken to the hospital for minor physical injuries sustained in the attack.

Third elderly woman assaulted

Also on Saturday, the Actu 17 news site reported how a 21-year-old illegal migrant of unknown nationality was arrested following the sexual assault of a 51-year-old woman as she returned to her home in Avignon on Sept. 14.

According to the site, the suspect had been waiting in the hallway of his victim’s apartment as she sought to enter her home when he approached her, told her he wanted to have sex with her, and pushed her against the hallway wall, grabbing her by the neck and kissing her.

The victim’s screams were heard by a neighbor who came to the victim’s aid and forced the attacker to flee the scene.

Young women also targeted

Meanwhile, Le Parisien reported on Saturday the case of a student at the prestigious ESSEC business school who was raped by a Malian national living illegally in France earlier this month.

The newspaper revealed how the student had been walking home from a nightclub on the evening of Sept. 16 when she was accosted by the suspect and pushed up against a car where she was raped.

Fortuitously, the incident was spotted by two police officers patrolling the area in a vehicle who intervened and arrested the man.