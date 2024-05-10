IRS Illegally Arrest Gov’t Minister Who Exposed Elites Plan To Hijack Bitcoin

A government minister who blew the whistle on the elite’s plan to hijack Bitcoin and other digital currencies and replace them with CBDCs has been illegally arrested in Spain at the behest of the IRS.

Roger Ver, also known as “Bitcoin Jesus”, was arrested earlier this month while visiting Spain. The IRS accuse Ver of committing tax fraud, despite the fact that he is not a U.S. citizen.

The Department of Justice claims that Ver under-reported the value of his Bitcoin holdings when he gave up his US citizenship in 2014, despite the fact that bitcoin was the Wild West of investing in this era, without a legally defined status and rules or regulations governing its use.

“How do you assess the value of such an illiquid asset back in 2014?” said Kim Dotcom. “To now claim, a decade later, that Roger owes $50 million in taxes to the US Govt is ludicrous. The US Govt doesn’t even make an attempt to be fair and balanced.”

Ver’s arrest has been widely condemned from within the crytpo community, with many insiders positing that his arrest has more to do with his work exposing the elite’s shadowy manipulation to destroy bitcoin in favor of censorship and a future Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC).

Last month, Ver published the controversial and bestselling book Hijacking Bitcoin, which exposes the government and financial elite’s behind-the-scenes power struggles to steer bitcoin in a direction so that it would not become usable peer-to-peer money.

“The entire world could have been in a much better position today,” Ver explained to Joel Valenzuela in a recent interview. “Had we not run into that scaling issue that was literally done with a bunch of censorship and dirty tricks that are outlined right there directly in the book.

“I think people’s jaws will drop when they realize how many dirty tricks were played and how much censorship went on within the ecosystem.”

Ver is now facing extradition to the U.S. despite the fact he is not a U.S. citizen, placing him in the same legal jeopardy as WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

Most worrying, however, is the fact that Roger Ver is the Minister of Finance for the Joseon Empire – a legally recognized sovereign nation. Under international law, government officials have diplomatic immunity while traveling internationally.

Joseon is a “non-territorial successor state to the Joseon Empire,” a cloud-based, blockchain-backed sovereign kingdom internationally recognized by a UN member state.

As the world’s first sovereign cyber nation, Joseon is introducing the legal concept of a personal interest corporation (or “Denizen”), decoupling identity and reputation from a physical person.

The arrest of Ver has sparked a strong and vocal reaction within the crypto community. Figures including Kim Dotcom and Jane Adams have labeled the indictment as a “witch hunt,” suggesting that Ver’s legal troubles are more about stifling dissent and burying the truth than about tax evasion.

“This is a malicious attempt to vilify Roger and to punish him for exposing and opposing the crimes of US empire,” said Kim Dotcom.

"Roger Ver, one of the earliest Bitcoin investors was arrested in Spain for alleged tax evasion and the US Govt is seeking his extradition. The US DOJ claims that Roger under-reported the value of his Bitcoin holdings when he gave up his US citizenship in '2014'."



— Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) May 1, 2024

“This indictment has nothing to do with tax evasion,” continued Dotcom. “It’s a witch hunt against a man who turned his back on US wars and malicious foreign and domestic policy. Roger is a supporter of Julian Assange and press freedom not just with words but with actions.”

“Roger spoke out against mass surveillance, endless wars and the murder of innocent people for profit. He funded many good causes against US imperialism and that’s why they target him,” said Kim Dotcom.

We're at war, anon



In the space of two weeks, we've seen:



– @SamouraiWallet indicted, arrested, and shut down

– @wasabiwallet pull from the US, then shut down

– @PhoenixWallet pull from the US

– @TornadoCash case escalated by DoJ

– FBI "warning" against no-KYC tool usage

— Seth For Privacy | #FreeSamourai (@sethforprivacy) May 7, 2024

The illegal arrest of Ver in Spain at the behest of the U.S. government is the latest salvo in the elite’s war against privacy and cryptocurrency, in favor of censorship and closed-door manipulation.

As the U.S. illegally seeks his extradition from Spain, the crypto community watches closely, aware that the outcome of the case will have implications for both regulation and perception of digital assets and our right to live in a free society.