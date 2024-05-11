Tyrese Gibson: Hollywood Is Run By Satanic Pedophiles: ‘They’re ALL Child Rapists’

Hollywood actor Tyrese Gibson has blown the whistle on the pedophiles who control the Hollywood system, claiming that studio executives worship Satan and their agenda involves corrupting children and normalizing evil.

During an appearance on Big Boy’s Neighborhood radio show, the “Too Fast Too Furious” star revealed that the pedophile elite “are trying to normalize the devil” via signs and symbols in the media.

“They are trying to normalize the devil. They are trying to populate… The devil is on the main stage at award shows and in every video and signs and symbols…”

“I said, ‘You know what? We need to stop treating our relationship with Jesus like the little buddy you talk to before you go to bed at night and not be more vocal about the things that God means to us and all of the things that God has brought us through,” said Gibson.

“Yeah. They going above and beyond to promote the devil and it’s pissing me off because it used to be that devil worshippers used to be real secretive,” he added.

Ending the discussion, Gibson had gospel singer Kim Burrell close things out with a prayer.

Gibson is the latest Hollywood veteran to blow the whistle on pedophilia within the industry.

According to adult star Jenna Jameson, the world is controlled by elite pedophiles who “sacrifice and torture children” for sport, and Hollywood has remained silent on child sex trafficking because “not only do they partake, they are covering for the big league hitters.”

The reason why Hollywood has been so incredibly silent on child sex trafficking is not only do they partake, they are covering for the big league hitters. The ones that hide in the shadows under the cover of a crown. — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) July 17, 2020

If you think Epstein is somehow unique, you’re sadly mistaken… there are MANY Epstein’s, that make him look like an amateur. Child hunting games, sacrifice, torture of children as young as 2. The elite. — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) July 15, 2020

Former child stars Corey Feldman and Elijah Wood have bravely spoken out about the “pedophilia epidemic” rampant in Hollywood, while the industry continues attempting to normalize pedophilia by celebrating and defending child molesters in their ranks.

These stars are far from the only insiders to blow the whistle on the crimes of the global elite pedophile network.

Pedophilia is entrenched in “high society” around the world and there is “proof” that elite pedophiles are sex trafficking children for their deranged pleasure, says Wikipedia co-founder Larry Sanger, who has urged the world to wake up to the “horrible reality.”

The phenomenon of elite pedophilia is systematic and entrenched, according to Larry Sanger, who warned “many of the Beautiful People know about child sex trafficking by elites” before adding “some participate in it, and… the media and courts cover it up.”

Sanger, who co-founded Wikipedia, coining the name and writing much of its original governing policy, has now turned his formidable attention to the scourge of elite pedophilia, saying “This is not a joke and it’s real.”

Sanger authored a deep dive Twitter thread on the topic, linking various household-name perpetrators with some lesser-known, though no less disturbing, exposes and cover-ups from recent history, in an attempt to awaken the masses to what he describes as the “reality and horror” of child sex trafficking by elites.

“Sadly this happens over…and over…and over.”