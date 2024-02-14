Pfizer To Rake In Trillions From Turbo Cancer Deaths, Insider Claims

Turbo cancer is set to claim the lives of hundreds of millions, if not billions, of people in the next few years, according to a Pfizer insider who warns that everybody vaccinated with mRNA is a walking, talking time bomb waiting to explode.

According to the insider, the Covid pandemic and the mRNA roll out was an operation with decades of planning, with the express purpose of injuring people, maiming, and killing vast numbers of people deliberately.

But it gets even worse. The mRNA roll out is only in its infancy. The sick and twisted ghouls responsible for the massive spike in turbo cancers are now set to reap massive financial benefits by forcing the entire world to get vaccinated against the problem they caused in the first place.

The globalist elite are using the pharmaceutical industry to carry out the greatest crime against humanity in history, and as usual they are determined to hide their wicked agenda in plain sight.

Pfizer stunned the medical world in December, completing the $43 billion acquisition of Seagen, a small drug company that treats turbo cancers and barely makes $2 billion per year.

The nature of the acquisition has left many people scratching their heads. Why would Pfizer, flush with the enormous profits it has reaped through its mRNA vaccine, overpay $43 billion for a tiny cancer drug company?

The mainstream media was baffled by this development, devoting hours of air time to discussing what they described as a move that makes no sense.

But the answers could not be clearer… if you know where to look.

First, it must be understood that Pfizer and Moderna Covid mRNA vaccines are causing turbo cancers at rates previously unseen in the history of the world.

And second, it must be understood that Pfizer are investing in stocks and companies in health care on specific issues that they KNOW will happen because they caused it with their agenda in order to profit off the global elite’s depopulation agenda.

With that in mind, take a look at Pfizer’s latest attempt to lull the ignorant masses into a state of complacent bliss. This Super Bowl commercial will go down in history as one of the darkest pieces of propaganda in history.

“Here’s to science,” they say. “Here’s to the next fight.” What they don’t mention is that the global elite view humanity as the enemy they are fighting and their twisted version of science is their weapon of mass depopulation.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, who served as Pfizer’s vice president and chief scientist, explained that the COVID pandemic and the subsequent mRNA vaccination campaign was a “supranational operation” years in the making and designed “to injure people, to maim and kill deliberately.”

Dr. Yeadon said he came to the conclusion that the COVID pandemic was a depoulation plot by the globalists when he started seeing his Pfizer colleagues appearing on TV and telling blatant lies to the masses.

He spoke to a reporter from Children’s Health Defense while attending a Truth be Told Rally in London. Watch:

It’s not the first time a Pfizer insider has blown the whistle and the mainstream media has done everything they can to cover up the news.

Pfizer executive Janine Small made a bombshell admission during a hearing in October of the European Union’s COVID-19 response.

Member of the European Parliament Rob Roos asked Small if Pfizer even bothered testing whether or not the vaccine prevented transmission.

“If not, please say it clearly. If yes, are you willing to share the data with this committee? And I really want a straight answer, yes or no, and I’m looking forward to it,” said Roos.

Ms Small — appearing in the place of Pfizer chief executive Albert Bourla, who had been called to testify but pulled out when word leaked that it wasn’t going to be a softball hearing — replied that the company had to “move at the speed of science”.

There they go again, using “science” as an excuse.

“Regarding the question around did we know about stopping immunization before it entered the market…No,” Small admitted.

The astonishing confession by Small, Pfizer’s president of international developed markets, raises serious questions about the massive propaganda campaign waged in 2021 to get everyone vaccinated.

If they weren’t interested in preventing the transmission of Covid… what were they interested in doing?

Wait… don’t tell me. Spreading the transmission of turbo cancer? For which we will need to vaccinated with a new and special mRNA vaccine?

